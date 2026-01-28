Ad hoc committee moves to subpoena Brown Mogotsi after Paul O’Sullivan snub

The committee faces increasing time pressure, with only two weeks remaining to complete its work.

Parliament’s ad hoc committee has decided to subpoena alleged political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi after he refused to comply with a request to appear before its inquiry.

The decision was taken during the committee’s public hearings at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on Wednesday, as members expressed growing frustration over repeated refusals by key individuals to testify.

The inquiry was expected to hear evidence this week from private forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan.

However, O’Sullivan declined to testify in person, citing concerns for his personal safety.

Mogotsi has similarly resisted appearing before the committee, insisting that parliament cover the cost of a private security detail before he agrees to testify.

The committee faces increasing time pressure, with only two weeks remaining to complete its work.

The inquiry’s deadline was originally set for 31 October 2025 before being extended to 28 November 2025. It has since been brought forward to 20 February 2026.

Members of parliament have, however, set an internal target of 6 February to conclude public hearings, allowing time to begin compiling the committee’s final report.

This is a developing story.