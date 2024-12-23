Aesthetics: The chase for perfection is on

The availability of cheaper treatments has opened doors for many who previously considered procedures like Botox, fillers, and chemical peels, out of reach.

One of the greatest gifts that social media has given the world has also become one of its largest curses. Vanity. It’s brought about the relentless pursuit of perfection. Each person’s individual definition of body-positive, and how their next selfie can represent that.

It’s a dog-chase-tail stream of posts and advice by self-appointed Furus (fake Gurus) and overly barkative influencer advisories.

This vanity has also helped spur a sustained boom in aesthetics and aesthetic medicine and practices. So said psychologist and medical doctor Dr Jonathan Redelinghuys. Technology has enabled it all and lowered the opportunity cost of body sculpting.

“Once a luxury afforded only by the wealthy, it has become more accessible to the masses. Now transforming how people approach ageing and self-image,” said Dr Redelinghuys. “People want to look the way they see others look on TV or social media. The way they looked when they were 20,” he said.

Social media and vanity drives the trend

These unrealistic standards perpetuated by media and social platforms feed into the belief that ageing and imperfections are flaws to be corrected. “While ageing is a natural and inevitable process, many struggle to reconcile this with the desire to maintain a youthful appearance. Being able to age healthily and look the way you feel is important for some people,” he said. But it’s not always realistic. Hollywood nip and tucks have transformed and, in some cases, almost made certain unnamable celebs unrecognisable. To an extent, they’re stretched and ironed out like perma-smile planks.

But it’s not all bad, in moderation. “Looking after your appearance within a reasonable, non-obsessive manner is completely acceptable,” Dr Redelinghuys said.

The availability of cheaper treatments has opened doors for many who previously considered procedures like Botox, fillers, and chemical peels, out of reach. What was once confined to the hands of plastic surgeons and involved, sometimes, major surgery has evolved into minimally invasive treatments. Now readily available in clinics across the country.

“A lot more people are open about the fact that they use aesthetic medicine. They are ok with it to help keep them looking well,” he added. “The stigmatisation of body sculpture has all but disappeared. These days, it’s a statement of individual power, and no longer something that people shy away from.”

Unstoppable popularity of Botox

Treatments like Botox and fillers have gained sustained and growing popularity. “Botox can fix some of the finer wrinkles and some of the more static wrinkles, but within reason and within limits,” he said. However, he cautioned against unrealistic expectations, adding that the effects are temporary and must be maintained through repeated treatments. Fillers, once seen as a miracle solution for facial volume loss, have faced scrutiny in recent years. “MRI scans have shown that filler tends to stay in people’s faces for a very long time and redistribute, leading to unnatural results over time,” he said.

Newer options in aesthetic treatments, like bio-stimulators, offer a more natural approach by encouraging the body to produce its own collagen. While promising, these treatments still require careful consideration and professional oversight, said Dr Redelinghuys. Yet, amid all the advancements in aesthetic medicine, Dr Redelinghuys said that the most effective and affordable anti-ageing measure remains unchanged. “Sunscreen is probably the safest and most effective way to prevent yourself from looking old very quickly,” he said.

While non-invasive treatments dominate much of the industry today, surgical interventions remain a cornerstone for those seeking dramatic transformations. This, of course, includes breast implants, buttock enhancements and other similar procedures that continue to attract those in search of perfection. They are not without risks. “You’re inserting a device into the body that doesn’t belong there, and the body can react to that device in many ways,” Dr Redelinghuys explained. While modern implants have improved in safety, issues like leaks and migrations of implants with procedures like breast augmentation and infections around any kind of implants are still possibilities.

Understanding the risks

Dr Redelinghuys said that patients need to have realistic expectations and a clear understanding of the potential complications before undergoing any kind of procedure. “It’s important to work out a plan for treatment should anything go wrong,” he said. “Do this with your medical practitioner before going under the knife.”

But needles and scalpels are not the only tools in the pursuit of aesthetics. For some, the temptation of quick fixes through herbal pills promising a pleasing result, whether weight loss, toning or even larger breasts or unconventional methods like suction cups to up a cup size presents a different danger. “There’s very little scientific evidence for these treatments, and a lot of them carry inherent dangers,” he said. Hormonal treatments marketed for body enhancement, for example, can lead to serious health risks, including blood clots and cancer. The appeal of these methods, often because of affordability and convenience, illustrates the lengths to which people are willing to go to look better in the mirror.

Seek out professionals

The openness about aesthetics and the pursuit thereof has also brought about a surge in charlatans offering aesthetic treatments. Dr Redelinghuys said that he could not stress enough the importance of seeking out properly trained professionals, particularly for injectable treatments such as Botox or fillers. “When you’re getting an injection from someone, it should be from somebody who’s medically trained,” he said. Inexperienced providers can not only fail to deliver the desired results but also add patient risk in terms of severe complications, especially when it comes to managing allergic reactions or other medical emergencies.

The rise of aesthetic tourism has further complicated things. Dr Redelinghuys cautioned against this, as many people are lured abroad by promises of affordable procedures, only to face difficulties when complications arise. “Should something go wrong, you don’t have the support of your surgeon, and you might end up incurring even more costs trying to salvage the improper practice,” he said.

