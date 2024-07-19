AfriForum opens criminal case against Malema and Shivambu over VBS

Former chairman Tshifhiwa Matodzi in a explosive affidavit claimed that Malema and Shivambu, knowingly accepted gratifications from VBS Mutual Bank,

AfriForum said it has opened a case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and Deputy President Floyd Shivambu in connection with allegations that the duo benefited from money syphoned from the Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank scandal.

Last week, the bank’s former chairman Tshifhiwa Matodzi in an explosive affidavit claimed that Malema and Shivambu knowingly accepted gratifications from VBS Mutual Bank, which would later have to be regularised.

‘Investigate Malema and Shivambu’

Over R2 billion was looted from VBS, and many low-income people in Limpopo lost their savings

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria sentenced Matodzi to 495 years for his role in the looting of the bank. As part of an agreement, he pleaded guilty to all 33 charges and he will effectively spend 15 years in prison.

AfriForum chief executive, Kallie Kriel’s argument in the criminal complaint asked the authorities to investigate the Malema and Shivambu on a range of charges, including the EFF as an “organised crime enterprise.”

“The planned and repeated fraud, corruption and money laundering offences allegedly committed by EFF leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu may meet the requirements for racketeering, as defined in the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA). That’s the crux of AfriForum chief executive, Kallie Kriel’s argument.”

Criminal conduct

In the complaint, Kriel also said the alleged criminal conduct should no longer be considered in isolation from the so-called ‘VBS scandal’ suspects.

“I submit that the publicly available documented information constitutes enough reasonable suspicion of the establishment of an EFF enterprise as determined by POCA (Prevention of Organised Crime Act) and a history of planned, ongoing and repeated participation or involvement in criminal conduct by these individuals.

“This requires diligent and steadfast intervention by the authorities in a manner where they live up to the expectation that they will conduct their constitutional obligations without fear, favour or prejudice,” said Kriel.

The Citizen has contacted EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo for comment on the complaint. Any update will be included once received.

“Bigger picture”

AfriForum is urging the authorities to look at the “bigger picture” and broaden their investigation to include previous allegations of theft, money laundering, fraud, and corruption.

“These begin with the party’s registration with alleged proceeds of crime, followed by allegations that it benefited from large tenders awarded in metros, and allegedly used the party’s resources to fund their lifestyles,” AfriForum said.

Advocate Gerrie Nel, head of AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit, said the unit has been briefed to monitor progress on the case, and take steps if the authorities fail to act.

“We believe in equality before the law, that’s what we are all about. We want to ensure that this matter gets the attention it deserves.”

Distrust

Last week, Former President Jacob Zuma’s daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla expressed distrust in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to investigate the leaking of Matodzi’s explosive affidavit.

The NPA on Friday said the leaking of Matodzi’s affidavit “undermines the administration of justice.”

While the NPA said it will investigate the leak and is even considering legal action, Zuma-Sambudla in a post on X said: “We Don’t Trust You!!!”

