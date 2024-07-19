‘We must repossess land’ – Mandela’s great-grandson after leaving the ANC

Mayibuye Mandela says he has left the ANC becasue of its failure to deal with land issues

Nelson Mandela’s great-grandson Mayibuye Mandela says government should expropriate land without compensation.

Mayibuye says he has since left the African National Congress(ANC) because the party no longer serves the interests of black South Africans.

“If you cannot take land without compensation, it literally means we must repossess land,” he told The Citizen.

SA should have backed Zimbabwe

Mayibuye said South Africa should have followed the example of Zimbabwe and take land from white farmers.

“We were supposed to back up Zimbabwe but the other leaders then followed the sanctions of Zimbabwe and we also isolated ourselves from Zimbabwe. People today, they own the land,” he said.

According to Mayibuye, South Africa’s reconciliation would be difficult without the return of the land to the majority of black people who were dispossessed by the 1913 Land Act.

“There is no reconciliation if I steal your car today and tomorrow, we must reconcile. If there must be peace between me and you, you must give me my car,” he said.

Mayibuye said he left the ANC because he believed the party failed to deal with the land question.

“The ANC was founded because of the land being taken away from us,” he said.

He questioned why “72% of the land” is owned by white families. “They are a minority in the country, how is that democracy?” questioned Mayibuye.

He said he had approached the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the MK party, and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) to engage them in becoming a member.

“I do not want to like I am demanding and come over as if I am special, I am an ideologist. The only thing I want is to invest in the groundwork,” he said.

According to Mayibuye, the struggle for liberation will continue until poverty and unemployment as a thing of the past.

“The struggle continues as we see our people are dying from poverty,” he said.

Mayibuye said should one of the above-mentioned parties bring him on board, he would bring them at least 50,000 members.

“I will create programmes on the ground and move nationally,” he said.