AfriForum says will keep cleaning Tshwane despite city’s opposition

The newly elected MMC of environmental affairs and agriculture Obakeng Ramabodu said on X he was going to propose that the “nonsensical MOU [memorandum of understanding]” between the City of Tshwane and AfriForum be cancelled.

Ramabodu’s post received a lot of reaction with some saying contracts issued under former mayor Cilliers Brink were racist acts of corruption.

AfriForum says will keep improving Tshwane

AfriForum’s CEO Kallie Kriel asked Ramabodu in terms of what clause the memorandum between the organisation and City should be cancelled.

“There is no cancellation clause. We do not need your permission to improve the communities we live in.

“We will work to improve our communities with or without you,” Kriel responded.

Kriel said the memo of understanding with the city was to make it easier to cut grass, clean parks and fix roads in the areas.

He said there were no payments involved with the MOU and added the memorandum was signed for five years.

“It is only to achieve coordination with the council if we do certain things, so there are no cancellation clauses.

“Whether the agreement is there or not, we will continue, we do not need his permission to work in communities in which our branches operate, to make those communities better,” he said.

Kriel said they would continue bettering the community with or without Ramabodu’s support.

Analyst says City of Tshwane will likely drop agreement

Political analyst Piet Croucamp said the DA, AfriForum and Solidarity grew together with time and the conservative wing of the DA and these conservative organisations had a lot in common, although they would argue.

“Yes they have efficiency and good governance in common but under normal circumstances, civil society groups that involve themselves in the betterment of the municipalities and local councils, there’s a lot to be said about that,” he said.

“I would be surprised if Herman Mashaba or ActionSA continues that relationship that was moulded in conservatism between the DA and AfriForum,” he said.

Quinton Meyer who went from a concerned citizen to a councillor in Pretoria North, said he had a similar project in his ward, “Ons sal self” [we will ourself] was also supported by AfriForum.

“It teaches residents to take care of their own communities by repairing and fixing problems and protecting the areas and keeping it clean,” he said.

The City of Tshwane had not responded to questions about what the future held for the memorandum between itself and AfriForum by the time of going to print.

