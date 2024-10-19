‘A new era’ – King Misuzulu and AfriForum join forces to promote culture and heritage

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini says that collaborating with AfriForum to promote culture and heritage will not only strengthen the cultural ties between the Zulu nation and Afrikaners but also boost tourism.

King Misuzulu addressed the annual King Dinuzulu Legacy event, organized by AfriForum, in Middelburg on Friday.

According to the royal house, the event seeks to honor the memory of King Dinuzulu, who spent his final years at Uitkyk, Middelburg.

King Misuzulu and AfriForum collaboration

In his address, the king expressed hope that the event marked the beginning of a partnership between the Zulu nation and AfriForum that would benefit local communities.

“As we engage in discussions, I hope we can explore mutual beneficial arrangements that will allow these royal grounds to serve the significant tourism destination in reaching the lives of the local community,” said King Misuzulu.

“The Zulu royal family is prepared to discuss these ideas towards a future that can be shared with the rest of the world, while we also bring economic benefits to the people that we lead.”

King Misuzulu also thanked AfriForum for looking after King Dinuzulu’s gravesite.

“For generations, the Zulus in KwaZulu-Natal have always referred to this place as the new Zululand. Let us remind each other that in our culture a place where the king resides is always undoubtedly called a palace. Today we are in the grounds of a palace.

“I’m very happy with our friends, who for so many years, have looked after the heritage, the gravesites for many years on behalf of the nation and the Zulu royal family. We give you a great round of applause for such respect to this day. We’d like to thank you on myself as the king, leader and head of the House of Zulu.

“I would like to thank you for that good deed.”

‘Just like our ancestors’

In response, AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel said the partnership between AfriForum and King Misuzulu was reminiscent of their ancestors’ cooperation.

“Today marks the beginning of a new era in the cooperative relationship between Zulus and Afrikaners,” said Kriel.

“His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini indicated today that he will engage in talks with AfriForum to promote grassroots-level cooperation.

“Just as Generals Lucas Meyer and Louis Botha fought alongside King Dinuzulu in 1884 to defeat his opponents, today we will fight together against poverty and for the promotion of culture and heritage.”

