Agricultural sustainability: Grass greener this side, say local farmers

The grass was not greener on the other side, so it is best for SA to find solutions to strengthen the agricultural sector, say experts. Yesterday TLU SA hosted their congress on agriculture at the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria, where various experts discussed agriculture and the economy, property rights and community safety. TLU SA chair Bennie van Zyl said it was important to implement the correct principles regarding agricultural sustainability. “People must guard against ideological process dominating and overwhelming the economy, instead of making sure the people get the opportunity to be able to farm sustainably and profitably.” Agricultural economist…

The grass was not greener on the other side, so it is best for SA to find solutions to strengthen the agricultural sector, say experts.

Yesterday TLU SA hosted their congress on agriculture at the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria, where various experts discussed agriculture and the economy, property rights and community safety.

TLU SA chair Bennie van Zyl said it was important to implement the correct principles regarding agricultural sustainability.

“People must guard against ideological process dominating and overwhelming the economy, instead of making sure the people get the opportunity to be able to farm sustainably and profitably.”

Agricultural economist Prof Johan Willemse said the agriculture sector was doing well under the circumstances.

“We exported about 50 % of what we produced. And we are competitive to export and produce sufficient for local consumption.”

He said the playing field was tough, with dilapidated infrastructure and fuel increases.

READ: Load shedding & fuel hike: Here’s how much more you’ll pay to keep your generator running

“In South Africa, agriculture was one of the lowest-supported industries. We are competitive and use international technology, so we should not get stuck in the past.

“We should rather ask how we can solve things because we are here and not going anywhere.”

Willemse said farmers have chosen to stick it out.

“There are many farmers who went overseas but came back. It’s tough all over, the grass is not always greener.”

Willemse said SA’s food security was still good enough that we were able to feed our country.

Sakeliga CEO Piet le Roux said business chambers and agricultural organisations can operate to turn the tide of failure and implosion on a local economic level.

“Agricultural organisations have a very long track record of establishing towns. Many towns in South Africa have an agricultural history,” he said.

“It is time to recall some of that energy and experience from the agricultural side. And it’s a great opportunity for the sector to operate with the business chambers in these towns. Often these agricultural groups are better organised and capitalised than the local chamber of commerce.”

Le Roux said, although “it’s a tough call”, the mission was to create a favourable local business environment regardless of failures by municipalities and the state.

Action Society founder Ian Cameron said no life was worth more than another, but added there was uniqueness to farm murders and the ripple effect of a farmer being killed.

“When you or I get killed, the next morning the traffic in our street will be the same. If a farmer is killed, an entire community won’t eat and the entire value chain of that farmer is destroyed.”