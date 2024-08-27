Alexandra still waiting for houses but will receive solar geysers

While Alexandra waits for one million houses, homes headed by children, orphans, the disabled and the unemployed will receive solar geysers.

The same day EFF leader Julius Malema said he had submitted written questions to the president about houses promised to Alexandra residents in 2018, City Power announced it would be installing solar geysers in the township free of charge.

Johannesburg’s electricity service provider revealed late on Monday that from this week it would start installing the geysers to help cut down household electricity consumption.

This, just hours after Malema challenged Ramaphosa on the one million houses promised to residents six years ago.

This promise had been made about Alexandra’s Sjwetla informal settlement on the bank of the Jukskei River, where people are sometimes washed away when there is flooding.

Alexandra’s vulnerable to get geysers first

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the rollout of solar geysers will start in Joburg’s Ward 76.

“Councillor Zandile Mothupi together with City Power have already identified and compiled a list of all expanded social package beneficiaries in the area who are set to benefit,” Mangena said.

“Over the next few weeks, the project will be rolled out in other wards across Alexandra in a phased manner.”

Details will be shared with affected community leaders and ward councillors.

He said the programme with prioritise indigent households, including those headed by children, orphans, the disabled, and the unemployed.

However, all beneficiaries must have smart meters installed, which will work alongside the geysers.

“If that requirement is not met, we will be left with no choice but to remove that customer from the list of beneficiaries.”

Promoting renewable energy, reducing the load

Mangena said the rollout in Alexandra aligns with City Power’s efforts to promote renewable energy

“The programme aims to reduce our dependence on traditional power sources and… diminishing the risk of overloading specific energy systems.

“For instance, a total of 626 solar high masts have been installed and commissioned.

“These have been installed in various areas across the City of Johannesburg in both City Power and Eskom-supplied areas.”

The solar geysers will reduce peak demand for electricity, especially in high-density areas already experiencing load reduction.

“On average, water heating contributes up to 70% of the household energy consumption. This process will benefit customers by reducing their electricity costs exponentially.

Decade-old solar geysers malfunctioning

Mangena said City Power is also inspecting solar geysers installed in 2014 across the city.

“The goal was to assess their condition and address the problem of many units malfunctioning.”

This led to some customers reverting to conventional geysers that are highly energy-consuming, burdening the already strained network.

“City Power encourages residents to cooperate with the installation teams and to verify the identity of all personnel.”

City Power teams will be wearing yellow bibs. Their credentials may be verified by calling the number on their ID cards.

“Customers are strongly urged not to pay anyone for meter replacement, resetting or solar geyser installations during this period.”

