Where are the 1 million houses Mr President? Malema demands answers for Alexandra

President Cyril Ramaphosa will respond to written questions from MPs

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has challenged President Cyril Ramaphosa to honour his commitment to build one million houses in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg.

Malema submitted written questions to the president seeking clarity on whether government will still carry on with the project to build the houses.

“Whether, considering the promise he made to the people of Alexandra in 2018 that the government would build one million houses in that township, and with reference to the Sjwetla township where people get washed away by the river each time it rains,” asked Malema.

Alexandra renewal project

Malema wanted to know if the building of the houses had commenced and if not, why they had not been built.

He also wanted to know if there was a set time frame when the houses would be delivered to the residents of Alexandra.

The president was expected to reply to this question in a parliamentary sitting on Thursday.

The housing issue in Alexandra has reached crisis level with people building makeshift homes near the banks of the Jukskei River.

Recently, an EFF councillor, Moshe Mphahlele was shot dead by private security while allegedly leading a protest of residents who were attempting to invade municipal shelters in Alexandra.

There have been numerous attempts to improve the living conditions of the residents of Alexandra including the Alexandra renewal project which saw millions of rands disappearing without work being done.

Alexandra is one of the oldest townships in Johannesburg.

SA foreign policy and the west

On the other hand, the leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party in parliament, John Hlophe questioned the president about his administration’s stance on foreign policy, including self-determination outside Western rule.

“How does he justify the Republic’s foreign policy which often seems to be more aligned with Western interests than with the needs of the African continent and (b) what steps has he taken to ensure that the Republic remains a leader in promoting African unity and self-determination,” asked Hlophe.

The president was also expected to respond to other questions concerning the economy and diplomatic relations with Angola.