Allow authorised sellers to do business at schools – AfriForum

AfriForum urges Gauteng to allow approved food vendors back at schools, citing safety, health, and student needs.

The Gauteng department of education must allow authorised sellers who can prove that they meet all requirements and comply with health regulations to resume the sale of food at schools, says AfriForum.

This follows the Gauteng department of education’s instruction to schools to suspend the sale of food within and around school premises until further notice.

According to the department, the decision was informed by the alarming increase in incidents of foodborne illnesses across schools in the province.

AfriForum expressed condolences to all who lost relatives as a result, or fell ill themselves.

However, the organisation is concerned about directives by the departments prohibiting the sale of food on school premises.

AfriForum says ban forces kids to look in worse places

AfriForum’s head of cultural affairs Alana Bailey said while the civil rights organisation agreed that steps to prevent more cases and deaths were essential, the ban was far too drastic, as it would affect pupils negatively.

“For some children, authorised tuck shops on school premises are the only option for getting a lunch.

“The vendors also cater for school functions. In addition, some even provide food for privately funded schemes that support indigent children. Furthermore, sales provide an opportunity to get additional funding for schools.

“By banning the sale of food by approved vendors who meet the necessary registration and health requirements, pupils are now forced to buy from unapproved vendors outside school premises, which exposes them to greater risks,” she said.

Meanwhile, City of Tshwane MMC for Health Tshegofatso Mashabela called on residents to be wary of extremely low prices, as they may indicate a counterfeit product, and report any suspicious activity to the authorities immediately.

Mashabela said counterfeit food products had infiltrated local markets, putting consumers at risk of ingesting harmful substances.

Schools are a safer spot

In communities like Soshanguve, Mamelodi, Olievenhoutbosch, Bronkhorstspruit, Hammanskraal and Atteridgeville, where food insecurity was already a major concern, residents were unwittingly purchasing dangerous goods from convenience shops.

“Tshwane is facing a growing crisis that threatens the health and well-being of its residents.

“These shops, which are often the only accessible source of affordable food, are increasingly stocking counterfeit products pushed by criminal syndicates.

“The convenience shop industry has become a vulnerable target for exploitation. Without adequate regulation and oversight, these businesses are open to manipulation by criminal groups seeking to profit from the sale of unsafe food products,” she said.

Mashabela said the shops created a dangerous environment for consumers, who may unknowingly purchase and consume harmful goods.

