Paramedics targeted in violent hijacking in Pretoria

An ambulance crew responding to what appeared to be a distress call from Nellmapius near Mamelodi in Pretoria was hijacked, kidnapped, assaulted and robbed in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the Gauteng Department of Health, the Gauteng Emergency Service personnel were robbed of their cell phones and equipment during the attack. Their bank cards were also used to withdraw cash.

Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said in a statement that an emergency call was registered for a 48-year-old male who collapsed due to an unknown condition and an ambulance was dispatched.

False call

He said two men waved to stop the crew upon arrival in the vicinity of the address, but when they stopped the men pulled out firearms and forced them to drive to an unknown location.

“The occupants of the address used to log the call, later on, reported that they never called for an ambulance. Both crew members (male and female) were taken to a shack between bushes where they were tied up while the assailants drove away with the ambulance,” Modiba said.

The crew, who activated the panic button before the assailants took the ambulance, managed to escape to the nearby Mavuso squatter camp where they called for help.

Ambulance recovered

All Gauteng EMS operational vehicles, including ambulances, are fitted with camera technology and tracking devices, Modiba said.

“This enabled the armed response company to be on the scene within a few minutes while the police made their way. The ambulance was recovered a few minutes later in the same Nellmapius area,” he said.

A case has been registered with the Silverton SA Police Services and the camera footage from the incident has been handed over to the police.

The crew members sustained minor scrapes and bruises, and suffered emotional trauma and counselling has been arranged.

Under attack

The incident comes two weeks after Dark City clinic healthcare workers were robbed of their belongings by two assailants who were driving in a grey VW Polo vehicle while working in Ekangala.

“The [department] once again appeals to communities to work with law enforcement agencies to report any information that might assist the police to bring perpetrators to book.

“It is hoped that various measures such as the installation of tracking and surveillance devices on EMS vehicles will assist in curbing these disturbing incidents as more perpetrators are brought to book,” Modiba said.

Panic buttons rolled out

The Gauteng Provincial Government through the Department of eGovernment is also rolling out phase one of the Gauteng panic button, which is being given to healthcare workers and others who work in vulnerable sectors.

He said this will allow for quicker emergency responses in cases of emergencies.

“The (department) condemns in the strongest terms the continued targeting of healthcare workers when discharging their duties in communities by criminals who rob them of their belongings,” Modiba added.

