Former KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli has a clear vision of what a secretary-general (SG) of the ANC should do and what the party should do to achieve unity. 'Restore ANC to former glory' If elected as the new secretary-general at Nasrec next month, he would implement an ambitious plan to unite the ANC and restore it to its former glory. These include ensuring the party's former presidents and struggle veterans play closer and more strategic advisory roles in the party. Leading Ntuli, who is a leading nominee for the party's all-important position, asked ANC delegates coming to the...

Former KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli has a clear vision of what a secretary-general (SG) of the ANC should do and what the party should do to achieve unity.

‘Restore ANC to former glory’

If elected as the new secretary-general at Nasrec next month, he would implement an ambitious plan to unite the ANC and restore it to its former glory. These include ensuring the party’s former presidents and struggle veterans play closer and more strategic advisory roles in the party.

Leading

Ntuli, who is a leading nominee for the party’s all-important position, asked ANC delegates coming to the 55th national elective conference to elect leadership that will genuinely unite against the “demon of factionalism” and to end to slates and put all its energies to seriously build the party and its capacity.

Special roles

The former ANC presidents and the veterans league must be given special roles to play to enhance governance and unite the party instead of being embroiled in divisive party dynamics.

“The best way to defeat the demon of factionalism is to elect a leadership that will focus on uniting the party,” said Ntuli.

Interests of the party ahead of personal

“They must focus on putting the interests of the ANC ahead of their personal interests. If leaders are united, they will be able then to intervene in provinces and regions where there is conflict.

A united national executive committee (NEC) will be able to lead the party and the country in the right direction.”

Tensions

ANC tensions mostly emanated from infighting in provincial and regional structures, where those who won elections concentrate on recalling their opponents.

“You will find that they would make changes that are not informed by objective assessment of the situation but merely by taking revenge on their opponents,” Ntuli said.

There must be no tension between the ANC president and the party headquarters. The party headquarters and the Presidency should interact and complement each other in their tasks.

“We need dynamic relationship between the two, there should be no suspicions between the president and the SG.

“The SG must deal with organisational work at the same time must be able to interact with the president. The two must be able to deal with confidential matters between them without the president having to look over his shoulder all the time.”

A role must be determined for former ANC presidents. Instead of just attending the NEC meetings, they must work closely with the top six officials.

“The former presidents must have frequent strategic discussions with officials of the ANC. They must be part of a strategic body in the running of the country and not relate with the party only on the basis of conflicts.”

ALSO READ: Forcing Ramaphosa to speak is a violation of his rights, says Mathole Motshekga