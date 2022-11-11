Forcing Ramaphosa to speak is a violation of his rights, says Mathole Motshekga

Siphumelele Khumalo

The African National Congress’ (ANC) veteran Mathole Motshekga says this weekend’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting should be about renewal of agenda.

He said that it was pertinent for the party to remember that it was not formed to occupy positions but to lead and serve society.

The regular session of the NEC – the governing party’s highest decision-making body in between conferences – takes place from Friday until Sunday at the Nasrec Expo Centre, in the south of Johannesburg, where the ANC will hold its 55th national elective conference next month.

Renewal agenda

In an interview on Newzroom Afrika, Motshekga said: “Some amongst us used the ANC or turned the ANC-led government into a self-enrichment scheme rather than a means for social and economic transformation.”

“Obviously when you have such a situation that led to State capture for instance, you have to patch the organisation of the criminals and the corrupt elements and it is therefore to be expected that those affected will form a coalition of the wounded against those who seek renewal.”

He added that the renewal agenda should be used to restore the revolutionary spirit among comrades of the party.

Leading and serving society

He also said he hoped that the NEC would lay the foundation for a better ANC which will come out of the December conference and an ANC which will close the gap between its members, leadership and people so that the ANC can begin to really serve its purpose of leading and serving society.

Phala Phala saga

On President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga, Motshekga said the law should be given a fair chance to allow all the relevant processes to unfold.

“The President consistently said that we must allow the due process to take place. I just think that the way that this Phala Phala matter is being handled is unfortunate because we should have heeded the call of the President.”

He added that in law, there is a right to silence and Ramaphosa being forced to speak is a violation of rights.

