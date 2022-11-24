ANC, SACP and Cosatu to picket at ConCourt against Janusz Waluś parole

Siphumelele Khumalo

The African National Congress (ANC), South African Communist Party (SACP) and Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) announced on Thursday that they will be marching to the Constitutional Court to protest against the release of Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Waluś.

Walus shot Hani on 10 April 1993 and spent almost 30 years behind bars.

Hani was the leader of the SACP when he was assassinated.

Strike action

The picket on Saturday, 26 November 2022, will take place at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg.

In a joint statement, the secretariat of the three organisations said they were putting their democratic rights to play.

“This includes the right to freedom of expression, including protest action within the framework of our democratic dispensation on any matter or decision made by any authority, arm of the state, or third person in our republic,” they said.

Meanwhile, the alliance secretariat expressed its sincere gratitude to people who started sending their messages of support to the Alliance and sympathy for the Hani family following the judgment.

Limpho Hani’s wrath

Chris Hani’s widow, Limpho Hani, said the judgment was diabolical.

Speaking to the media after the judgment, Limpho Hani was visibly upset with the court’s decision.

“Waluś has lost all his [previous] cases. Now he comes here (to the ConCourt) and whatever they say goes.

“I wish them all the best. Do you know about karma? Watch this space, all of them,” she said.

Limpho Hani Slams Zondo

Hani even said Zondo would not be Chief Justice had her husband not been murdered by Waluś.

“If my husband was not killed, we would never have had elections. [Nelson] Mandela then said to [FW] de Klerk, ‘for us to stop this, give us an election date’.

“That’s why Zondo and his friends today are sitting in this court. Otherwise we’d still be under apartheid and he’d be sitting in his shack,” she said.

Ramaphosa weighs in

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the ruling as “very disappointing” and unfortunate.

Ramaphosa said he can only imagine the “heavy pain and the burden” that the Hani family is going through

“[The judgment] it is disappointing I must say. It’s very disappointing because Chris Hani was an iconic figure in our struggle and, in fact, if you look at it more carefully, our democracy in the end… was pivoted on the tragedy that our country went through when Chris Hani was killed,” Ramaphosa said.

The president made the remarks on Thursday, in London, during a media briefing with journalists as he wrapped up his two-day state visit to the UK at the invitation of King Charles III.

Additional reporting by: Gareth Cotterell and Thapelo Lekabe