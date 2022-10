Why are so many of the ANC’s bigwigs fighting for positions in the party’s top six? It is about pursuing the narrow self-interests of individuals hell-bent on power accumulation, said political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, not about the interests of ordinary South Africans. While ANC branches nominated individuals they honestly believed would deliver services and take the party to greater heights, some of the nominees wanted to pursue their own personal interests, which included being in close proximity to political power. That some ANC members had not been nominated by any structure, but still expressed a willingness to join the...

Why are so many of the ANC’s bigwigs fighting for positions in the party’s top six? It is about pursuing the narrow self-interests of individuals hell-bent on power accumulation, said political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, not about the interests of ordinary South Africans.

While ANC branches nominated individuals they honestly believed would deliver services and take the party to greater heights, some of the nominees wanted to pursue their own personal interests, which included being in close proximity to political power.

That some ANC members had not been nominated by any structure, but still expressed a willingness to join the race, was a clear indication they wanted power.

“This has nothing to do with service delivery or the interests of the people, but self-interests,” said Breakfast.

“They don’t want to lose political power because that will leave them in political wilderness. They know proximity to power will give them access to economic resources or a good life and political protection.”

The analyst, who is based at Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha, noted the large list of candidates contesting for ANC deputy president.

Candidates include party treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane. Plus, incumbent David Mabuza hopes to be re-elected.

The positions of national chair, secretary-general, deputy secretary-general and treasurer-general are also due to be vigorously contested by an unprecedented number of candidates.

Breakfast said Mabuza had no serious challenge for deputy president in the past because the position had been earmarked for him.

This time things had changed and many were eyeing his seat because they knew, if elected, they stood a good chance of becoming president.

“Their willingness to join the race has nothing to do with service delivery, it’s about advancing their own narrow interests,” Breakfast said.

“The expectation is that if you are the deputy president, you will be the next president of the party and country.”

Another political analyst, Professor Dirk Kotzé from the University of South Africa, attributed the high interest in Mabuza’s position to be of his own making because he took regular sick leave and had not only lost touch with his constituents, fellow party members also felt his position was up for grabs.

“DD Mabuza … has been nowhere to be seen and no one has been prepared to take over the position,” Kotzé said.

Mabuza was elected deputy president at Nasrec because he could deliver Mpumalanga votes for Ramaphosa, not due to his own personality.

“Mabuza is not in a position like last time. He has nothing to offer to Ramaphosa or to anyone – he can’t bring the Mpumalanga support any more,” Kotzé said.

Mabuza was a victim of what happened to most ANC top six officials – they lost touch with their grassroots constituencies and found themselves in the political wilderness at national conferences.

Mpumalanga had ditched Mabuza and nominated Lamola as its preferred candidate for deputy president.

“There is always risk facing the top six to lose contact with their constituencies and to be forgotten when the next elections come,” he said.

While the number of candidates contesting the presidency was less than at Nasrec, the dynamics of the current competition were more interesting.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is challenging Cyril Ramaphosa for the second time, while former health minister Zweli Mkhize had added a spicy dynamic to the race.

A fourth presidential candidate is Lindiwe Sisulu, who withdrew from the race at Nasrec in 2017.

