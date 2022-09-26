Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
26 Sep 2022
5:11 am
Politics

Is Cyril Ramaphosa signed and sealed ahead of ANC elective conference?

Eric Naki

Gauteng and Limpopo negotiations lead to resolution on who will be endorsed in December.

Is Cyril Ramaphosa signed and sealed ahead of ANC elective conference?
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Neil McCartney
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s second term appears to be signed, sealed and waiting for delivery in December as the ANC’s Gauteng and Limpopo provinces agree on the best top six collective. Even before the Free State and Western Cape held their provincial elective conferences and concluded their slates, Ramaphosa seemed to have an edge over his challengers for the top position. The Gauteng and Limpopo top five leaderships met at the Ruth First Gauteng ANC provincial headquarters in Johannesburg, where they resolved to endorse Ramaphosa for a second term as ANC president with the party’s current treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, as his...

Read more on these topics