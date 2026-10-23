ANC carries ‘heightened responsibility’, says party as it publicly scolds Mantashe

The ANC stated that leaders were to uphold the party's principles whenever conducting official business in public.

The ANC has reminded its leaders that they should remain dignified when representing the party in public.

This comes after national chairperson Gwede Mantashe drew scorn from his own party members following comments he made about women being exploited for positions, including his subsequent reaction.

The ANC said it stands for equality and the advancement of women’s empowerment, something leaders should be mindful of in public engagements.

“The ANC remains unequivocal in its commitment to building a society in which every woman can live and work free from coercion, abuse and discrimination.

“Leaders of the ANC carry a heightened responsibility to uphold these principles through their words and actions, confront discrimination and advance gender equality.

Mantashe remarks

Mantashe had crudely referenced female genitalia in an interview over the weekend when he was asked about men attempting to sexually exploit females wanting to advance their careers.

He said it was not an ANC issue, as it had more to do with the individual’s morality.

“If councillors, once elected, try to use their position to sleep with people, just know that the man is behaving badly and is going around sleeping with people. That’s not an ANC thing,” he said.

Mantashe conceded on Wednesday that he would apologise, but remained defiant in demanding clarity on why he should.

“I’m apologising, but I don’t know what I must apologise for. My understanding was that ANC Women’s League would talk to me and I would understand exactly what it is that I should apologise for,” he told SABC News.

‘Power relations continue to expose women’

The ANC stated on Thursday evening stated that national officials and the national working committee had resolved to direct Mantashe to apologise for the remarks.

The party said women should be treated with respect, adding that male leaders should not abuse perceived power imbalances.

“We recognise that unequal gender and power relations continue to expose women to sexual exploitation, including demands for sexual favours in exchange for employment and other opportunities.”

“Such conduct constitutes a grave abuse of power and must be eliminated from our society.”