MK party fires eighth secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo

Lindiwe Mtshali has been appointed acting secretary-general.

The MK party has announced changes to its national leadership.

The party has relieved Sibonelo Nomvalo of his duties as secretary-general amid concerns relating to the councillor selection process.

There are also concerns around internal factionalism, matters concerning dual remuneration, delays in campaign materials, changes within the parliamentary caucus and parliamentary administration that were reportedly not communicated to Jacob Zuma and other officials, and the establishment of high-level deployment committees without the knowledge of the relevant party leadership structures.

“These matters have raised concerns regarding organisational coordination, internal communication, accountability and adherence to established Party procedures,” said spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu.

Nomvalo was appointed in March 2026 and is the party’s eighth secretary-general since its inception in December 2023.

Past secretaries-general of the party include Thanduxolo “Gorbachev” Dyodo, Sihle Ngubane, Arthur Zwane, Sifiso Maseko, Floyd Shivambu, Bongani Mncwango, and Sibonelo Nomvalo.

“The party acknowledges comrade Nomvalo’s contribution to the organisation and wishes him well in his future endeavours and responsibilities. He is requested to cooperate fully with the relevant structures to ensure a smooth and orderly handover of his duties,” said Mahlangu.

MK party changes

Lindiwe Mtshali has been appointed acting secretary-general.

Sifiso Mahlangu, the party’s national spokesperson, will assume additional responsibilities associated with the deputy secretary-general’s office, sharing these functions with Mtshali. Mahlangu will remain national spokesperson.

“This interim arrangement is intended to maintain organisational continuity, strengthen coordination and accountability, and ensure the effective execution of decisions taken by the party’s authorised leadership structures,” said the party.

“The party reiterates its commitment to unity, discipline, collective leadership, and accountability. All comrades are called upon to respect organisational processes, avoid unnecessary divisions and place the interests of the organisation above individual considerations.”

As per the party’s statement, its leadership structures are as follows: