ANC leader steps aside after being charged with cop’s murder

Off-duty Port Alfred policeman Luthando Mayekiso crushed his skull after a scuffle with ANC regional leader Athi Daniso.

An off-duty police officer was murdered in the Eastern Cape Picture: iStock

A young ambitious ANC leader has voluntarily stepped aside from a leadership position in the party after he was charged with murder of a police officer.

ANC Sarah Baartman regional executive committee member Athenkosi Richard Daniso, 31, stands accused of murdering Port Alfred Police cop Warrant Officer Luthando Mayekiso, 51.

The incident took place outside Mayekiso’s Nelson Mandela Township [Nemato] home in Port Alfred on 4 February after a scuffle between the two.

After party fight

The Citizen understands that the victim was part of group of people Daniso had transported to their homes in a minibus taxi from his home-on instructions of his taxi boss brother.

The group had enjoyed festivities at a party held at Mayekiso homestead in the holiday town of Port Alfred.

Daniso’s older brother was friends with the policeman.

“When the suspect stopped in front of the Warrant Officer’s house in Nemato, an argument broke out between both of them. The altercation turned physical and during the scuffle, the police officer fell and hit his head on the ground.

“He was taken to hospital and succumbed to his injuries later that evening,” said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

Naidu added: “On 05/02 Athenkosi Richard Daniso (31) was arrested and appeared in the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder. He was released on R3 000 bail and his next court appearance is on 26/03. It is alleged that the suspect is a politician.”

Bludgeoned

Sources close to the investigation alleged that Mayekiso suffered severe head wounds consistent with being bludgeoned with a rock.

Approached for comment, ANC Sarah Baartman regional secretary, Johannes Hobbs, said Daniso voluntarily stepped aside due to the seriousness of the crime he was charged with adding that he was no longer part of the REC leadership.

“Our position is very clear, we side with the victim irrespective who the perpetrator is. The REC send a delegation to the family led by the Regional and Sub-Regional leadership to sympathise and express our condolences with them. We are of the view that the law must take its cause,” said Hobbs.

Step aside policy

The ANC’s step-aside policy states that those who have been charged with corruption or other serious crimes must step aside within 30 days of being formally charged.

Warrant Officer Mayekiso was laid to rest at Port Alfred’s Station Hill Stadium on Saturday.

He had a 30-year illustrious career in the Saps, having joined the service on 11 January 1994.

Mayekiso’s friends and colleagues are angry over the politically-connected politician’s speedy bail release.

Police union outraged

Police, Prisons and Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has expressed outrage over the speedy release.

“We have been saying police lives are in danger. The killers are within the society we are protecting. The criminal procedure Act of 1977 is an old law that does not adequately respond to the criminality of today. Police killing is treasonous. Police killers must rot in jail,” said Popcru Eastern Cape secretary Xolani Prusente.

Prusente added: “The fact that the alleged killer is released on bail after he allegedly brutally killed a policeman is a proof that our justice system in this country, does not take police killings serious.”

Mayekiso’s widow Phumeza Mayekiso could not be reached for comment. She is reportedly too distraught to speak to the media.

Daniso was approached for comment but he could not immediately respond saying he was in a meeting.

