With the battle for ANC leadership intensifying ahead of its elective conference, members remain hopeful for new positions, but the questions remain on why the party appears to promote underperformers.

The ANC hoped to promote and endorse the likes of treasurer-general Paul Mashatile for deputy president, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula for the secretary-general position, Nomvula Mokonyane as deputy secretary-general and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu aspired for the presidential position.

‘Don of the Alex Mafia’

Mashatile, who was the frontrunner for the post of ANC deputy president, was seen in controversial matters when once dubbed the “Don of the Alex Mafia” and also seen failing to raise funds for the ANC.

Last year, the party was reportedly facing a debt load of more than R200 million and owed more than R100 million to the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

It is understood workers accused the ANC of deducting their monthly salaries for Unemployment Insurance Fund benefits and Sars PAYE tax from January 2018 to August 2021, yet also failed to hand over the deducted funds.

Salaries to be paid before Christmas

However, this past weekend, Mashatile promised all employees would be paid before Christmas. Under his watch, the financial position of the ANC seemed weaker than when he took over.

Another member in the running for the presidential position in the upcoming elections is Sisulu. However, she also seems to struggle in her portfolio as the Democratic Alliance (DA) reiterated the call on her to resign if she was not interested in attending parliament’s tourism portfolio committee meetings.

Sisulu scandals

Sisulu was summoned by the committee to respond to outstanding issues after she was a no-show at meetings for the past four weeks. It was alleged no apology or explanation was given, however, this has been denied.

Mbalula and Mokonyane

Mbalula is being considered for the secretary-general position, although he does not want to be blamed for the disaster at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA and the e-tolls saga, with Mokonyane caught up in the mix of state capture allegations.

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture recommended that Mokonyane be investigated and prosecuted for corruption, pointing to evidence of her having received bribes from the Bosasa criminal enterprise.

Political analyst André Duvenhage said the ANC did not work on a system of merit but rather on loyalty. He said people with merit were not part of it because there was part of the patrimonial network which was functioning within the ANC.

“So they are not functioning in terms of the general interest but in terms of the specific interest of certain individuals or certain groupings, and that is of all the leaders. That will include Mashatile, former Free State premier Ace Magashule, former president Jacob Zuma… It has always been an organisation functioning in that way,” said Duvenage.

