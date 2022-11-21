PHOTOS: Ramaphosa arrives in London for King Charles III’s first state visit

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa is embarking on a state visit to the United Kingdom from 22 and 23 November, at the invitation of King Charles III.

Ramaphosa in London

The president was welcomed at Stansted Airport by Viscount Hood and the Special Representative of the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Affairs.

The last state visit to the UK came in June 2019, when Queen Elizabeth II hosted US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania.

King Charles’ first state visit

Ramaphosa will be the first Head of State hosted by King Charles III. The state visit takes place in the interest of furthering bilateral relations.

The president will also meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “to review a range of issues of a bilateral, continental and global nature”.

They will discuss how to “support economic growth and development in SA to include infrastructure development, mining, energy, manufacturing, agro-processing, business process outsourcing and tourism”.

On Tuesday, President Ramaphosa will be officially welcomed by King Charles III at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Following that, he will address a Joint Sitting of the Houses of Parliament, before being hosted to a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

Climate change roundtable

On Wednesday, 23 November, the President accompanied by Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, will participate in a roundtable on climate change and biodiversity.

Ramaphosa will also visit the Francis Crick Institute, the largest biomedical research institute in Europe, where he will be briefed on the partnership between SA and the UK.

According to the Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, Ramaphosa will also interact with young South African scientists at the Crick Institute.

ALSO READ: EFF looks forward to exposing ‘Mafia President’ Ramaphosa

Meet with Prime Minister Sunak

This engagement will be followed by the President’s engagement with Prime Minister Sunak at 10 Downing Street.

Following the Downing Street visit, the President will participate in a bilateral business roundtable at Lancaster House where economic cooperation will be deliberated by South African and United Kingdom Ministers and Secretaries of State respectively, officials as well as business leaders.

The second day of the State Visit concludes with a banquet hosted by the Lord Mayor of London in honour of the President.