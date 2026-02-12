ANC welcomes Lesufi’s apology over ‘hotel bath’ comments amid water crisis

Multiple areas across Gauteng have been without water for weeks.

The ANC says it welcomes party member and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s apology for his comment that he sometimes takes a bath at hotels when facing water issues.

Lesufi made the remarks on Wednesday while addressing journalists about the water issues currently plaguing Gauteng.

“In some instances, I had to go to a certain hotel so that I bath to go to my commitments. We also go through the same inconveniences like any other person,” the premier said.

“There’s no special water or special pipe that is designed to service other people and not service other people. Our family, our relatives, ourselves, our constituencies – they suffer the same thing. We don’t have water when communities don’t have water.”

After receiving backlash for his tone-deaf comments – particularly on social media – Lesufi apologised for “any misunderstanding or offence” his statement caused.

ANC welcomes ‘clarification and apology’

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said the premier’s “clarification and apology” affirmed that any interpretation suggesting that hardship varies by social standing was never Lesufi’s intention.

“We appreciate the accountability demonstrated in correcting the record,” Bhengu said in a statement on Tuesday.

She said the ANC, which is being blamed for the failing infrastructure affecting the water supply, reiterated that access to water is a basic human right enshrined in the constitution and “consistently upheld in ANC policy, including the 2024 Elections Manifesto”.

Water shortages affect all residents, with the working class and poor often bearing the greatest burden, Bhengu continued.

She said the ANC remains committed to ensuring equitable, reliable and sustainable access to water infrastructure across Gauteng and the country.

ANC calls for responsible leadership

Bhengu said the party is calling on all its public representatives and deployees to exercise disciplined, humble and people-centred communication, especially during times of crisis.

“The values of the ANC, rooted in the Freedom Charter; servant leadership and closeness to the masses; must guide both conduct and utterances,” the party spokesperson said.

“Leaders must at all times reflect empathy, humility and accountability. Even in the most difficult challenges facing our communities, the character of the ANC must remain evident in its leadership.”

The movement remains fully seized with addressing water infrastructure challenges through coordinated government action, Bhengu added.

Johannesburg water crisis

Multiple areas across Gauteng have been without water for weeks, with residents in Midrand, Atteridgeville, Laudium and parts of Ekurhuleni among those affected.

This week, angry and frustrated Johannesburg residents took to the streets in protest of their current circumstances.

This included residents of Melville, Parktown West, Mayfair, Greenside, Parkview and Emmarentia, who have been without water for nearly 20 days.

On Wednesday, Joburg Mayor Dada Morero confirmed that residents without water were effectively in “day zero”.

“We need to make sure that we look at those areas, sort those areas that have been adversely affected and ensure that we can keep up,” Morero said during a media briefing at the Brixton Water Reservoir.

