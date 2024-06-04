ANC says NEC not divided over coalition talks after losing majority

The once dominant ANC lost 17% of its 2019 vote share, losing 71 seats in the National Assembly.

The ANC NEC is expected to meet today to decide on the formation of a national government after failing to get an outright majority in the 2024 elections. Picture: Michel Bega

The African National Congress (ANC) said the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) remains in a stronghold despite terrible results in the national and provincial elections.

It will now need to make a deal with other parties to form a coalition government for the first time since the end of apartheid in 1994.

Not divided

The ANC said the NEC will meet on Tuesday to decide on the formation of a national government after failing to get an outright majority.

Party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the ANC’s National Working Committee (NWC) and NEC meetings are on track as planned.

“The ANC, led by the secretary-general, comrade Fikile Mbalula, is consulting with the mass democratic movement, various interest groups, and other political parties with a view to achieve national unity.

“The ANC dismisses any fake news attempts at dividing our NEC. We are strongly united and remain focused on using the mandate given to us by our people to build a better life for all,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.

Forming government

Bhengu-Motsiri has urged people to rely “solely on information” from our official channels which are led by herself.

“We remain committed to taking the nation into our confidence. The organisation will continue to provide regular updates, statements and media advisories. The media will be invited to a media briefing on conclusion of the next NEC meeting.”

With the ANC not having won an outright majority, this week is crucial for the NEC to endorse its working committee recommendation on finding a suitable coalition partner – paving the way for the formation of a government.

Conceding on the implications of not winning an outright majority, the ANC said the results showed “people’s concerns about shortcomings in governance and delivery”.

