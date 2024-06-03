WATCH: ANC loses 71 seats in Parliament, DA gains 3, Zuma’s MK party scores 58 seats

The once-dominant ANC will now need to make a deal with other parties to form a coalition government for the first time since 1994

A dejected looking President Cyril Ramaphosa (2nd from ( L) at the Result Operations Center in Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 2 June 2024, at the announcement of 2024 election results. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The African National Congress (ANC) has lost 17% of its 2019 vote share and lost 71 seats in Parliament.

The once-dominant ANC will now need to make a deal with other parties to form a coalition government for the first time since the end of apartheid in 1994.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more! View Map

The ANC now has 159 seats, from 230.

Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa say “the people have spoken”

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) seats have increased from 84 to 87 – up three the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) lost five seats from 44 to 39.

Former President Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK) shocked the nation after performing well in the elections obtaining 58 seats.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa facing calls for his resignation after dismal ANC election results

Elections free and fair

The 2024 elections were officially declared free and fair, with political parties holding their breath as results were announced on Sunday night.

According to the latest Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), the ANC garnered a total of 40.19% support with 6,458,988 votes, followed by the DA with 21.80%, translating to 3,502,863 votes.

The MK Party bagged 14.59% support, with a total of 2,344,096 votes.

IEC chairman Mosotho Moepya, acknowledged the election had been fiercely contested.

“These elections were undoubtedly the most difficult and the most hotly contested,” he said.However, he added that they were free and fair and represented “the collective voice of the nation.”

The nation has spoken

In his speech at the announcement ceremony of the 2024 election results on Sunday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa said said South Africans have demonstrated through their votes that the country’s democracy is “strong, robust and enduring.”

“Our people have spoken, whether we like it or not, they have spoken…As the leaders of political parties, as all those who occupy positions of responsibility in society, we have heard the voices of our people and we must respect their wishes,” Ramaphosa said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘People of SA will give ANC firm majority in elections’ – Ramaphosa