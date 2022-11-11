ActionSA ‘going for the kill’ to remove Joburg speaker, says party leader

Lunga Mzangwe

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the ANC in the City of Joburg council have thrown their weight behind Speaker Colleen Makhubele, who is likely to face a motion of no confidence in two weeks which was brought by ActionSA on Thursday.

EFF and ANC marriage over

ActionSA Joburg caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni said they were going “for the kill” to remove Makhubele now that the EFF and ANC’s marriage seems to be over.

He said they were counting on the EFF to vote with them to remove Makhubele after EFF leader Julius Malema announced that the party would not vote with the ANC until it gave them Ekurhuleni.

Phalatse’s reinstatement as Mayor

He said the reason the party brought the motion was because of the court judgment which reinstated Mpho Phalatse as mayor.

“The judge labelled the speaker as incompetent and we feel that she has brought the city into disrepute.

“It is important to demonstrate that if you behave in such a manner, you will face the consequences,” said Ngobeni.

“She also presided over the illegal election of a mayor and this did not happen without us warning her, but she ignored us,” he said.

He said the party was mobilising other political parties to support the motion. “The motion will probably be tabled on 23 November and we will be ready. I think we will have the support.”

‘Motion will not succeed’

ANC Joburg regional chair Dada Morero said there was no way the motion against Makhubele would succeed.

EFF Joburg chair Sepetlele Raseruthe also said Makhubele would keep her position. “The speaker is proper, she is 120% proper. As the EFF, we treasure the skills of women. Voting for the speaker is not supporting the ANC because she is from [Congress of the People],” said Raseruthe.

Makhubele said she was confident the minority parties have faith in her. “I do not believe I have disappointed any of those parties,” she said. “Herman Mashaba and his ActionSA cannot escape corruption charges by laying a vote of no confidence in me.

“He made himself a sacrificial lamb to protect the motion of no confidence against the mayor.”

