ANCYL says unchecked influx of undocumented foreigners ‘a direct threat to SA’s security’

The youth league wants the issue of undocumented foreigners to be addressed urgently.

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) has taken a firm stance on the influx of undocumented foreigners in South Africa, saying the issue must be addressed “urgently”.

The youth league launched its 80th celebration month on Tuesday and used the event to address several issues, including unemployment, corruption and undocumented foreigners.

Last month, Statistics SA reported that the official unemployment rate in South Africa had risen by 0.6% to 33.5% in the second quarter. According to Stats SA, 92 000 more people lost their jobs during this period.

Young people face the highest unemployment rates, with 60.8% of those aged 15 to 24 and 41.7% of those aged 25 to 34 being unemployed.

The ANCYL has declared youth unemployment a disaster, calling for urgent action.

Jobs for South Africans

One of its suggestions for tackling the disaster is to reserve specific industries for South Africans to enhance business opportunities and employment. These industries include spaza shops, food delivery, restaurants, security, e-hailing services and construction.

“These sectors are crucial entry points into the job market, particularly for young and unskilled workers,” said the youth league.

“By prioritising South Africans in these sectors, meaningful progress can be made in reducing unemployment and providing more opportunities for youth to secure stable, dignified work.”

“Addressing the unemployment crisis requires a multifaceted approach, including tackling skills mismatches, fostering investment in capital infrastructure projects and ensuring that key economic sectors are reserved for South Africans.

“All social transformation agents must work together to achieve economic and social benefits, continuing the fight for national development and liberation.

“If not addressed swiftly, it could lead to widespread youth unrest, with potentially dire consequences for the economy.”

Undocumented foreigners ‘concerning’

The youth league has joined calls for the government to address the country’s porous borders to curb the influx of undocumented foreigners.

The influx of undocumented foreigners “is a direct threat” to South Africa’s security, economy and social fabric, it said.

“Recent reports, such as the recent bust of an illegal syndicate involving R80 million worth of smuggled goods and drug labs, highlight the severe impact of illegal immigration on our country,” it said.

“This operation revealed how illegal networks undermine our economy, evade taxes, and contribute to criminal activities, including extortion and drug trafficking.

“The ANCYL demands the immediate strengthening of our border control mechanisms to prevent the influx of undocumented foreign nationals. It is imperative that we enforce strict border security to safeguard our country’s sovereignty and protect the interests of South African citizens.”

The youth league has vowed to address the employment of undocumented foreigners in sectors it believes should be reserved for South Africans.

“We will work with businesses and relevant stakeholders to ensure compliance with labour laws, prioritising the employment of South African citizens.

“This is not merely a matter of legal adherence but a critical step towards reducing unemployment and ensuring that the economic benefits of our country are enjoyed by its own people.”

In a recent case involving employers hiring undocumented foreigners, over 40 individuals are expected to appear in court on Monday after being arrested for contravening the Immigration Act last week.

The undocumented foreigners were arrested during a joint operation at a construction site near Coligny. Their employer was also arrested and later released after paying an admission of guilt fine.

Clean-up campaign

The youth league said it will participate in a clean-up campaign with community members, law enforcement agencies and Home Affairs to combat government hijacked buildings, construction mafias, drug lords and illegal foreigners.

“This month, instead of celebrating, we will dedicate our efforts to addressing these critical challenges head-on. We will use this anniversary as a platform to drive meaningful change, ensuring that the voices of young South Africans are heard and that their struggles are acknowledged and addressed.”