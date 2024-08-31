42 undocumented immigrants arrested at North West construction site

The owner of the construction site who employed the undocumented workers was released after paying a large fine.

Over 40 people are due in court in Monday after being arrested for contravening the Immigration Act.

The undocumented foreign nationals were arrested during a joint operation conducted at a construction site near Coligny.

Their employer was also arrested, but has been released after paying an admission of guilt fine.

Construction site in Coligny

Police and immigration officials raided the construction site in Coligny near Lichtenburg on 29 August.

The 42 arrested foreigners are aged between 35 and 56 and include nationals from Zimbabwe, Malawi and Lesotho.

“The undocumented persons were found working at the site and they were arrested after failing to confirm their legal status in the country,” confirmed North West police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh.

For employing the foreign nationals, farm owner Sympton Manyena escaped a court date by paying R63,000 admission of guilt fine.

The accused are expected to appear in the Coligny Magistarte’s Court on 2 September.

Arrested for allegedly murdering compatriot

In a separate incident in Limpopo, a man was arrested for allegedly hacking another man to death.

The incident occurred on 30 August in Oaks Trust near Hoedspruit, and involved two foreign nationals of the same, yet undisclosed, nationality.

The 31-year-old accused is allegedly to have killed his countryman in the early hours of the morning but police are still investigating the motive for the alleged killing.

“According to reports, the victim, a 43-year-old man, was involved in a heated argument with the suspect when the altercation turned deadly. Police responded to the scene, where the victim was certified dead,” confirmed Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“A case of murder has been registered, and the suspect is expected to appear before the Hoedspruit by Magistrate’s Court on Monday,” he concluded.