3 Apr 2024

Apology to Planet Fitness

The Citizen unreservedly apologises to Planet Fitness for the embarrassment caused.

In a recent article, The Citizen incorrectly said the Planet Fitness gym at Wanderers Stadium had been disconnected because it owed money to City Power.

The Citizen unreservedly retracts those parts of the story and unreservedly apologises to Planet Fitness for the embarrassment caused.

The billing dispute was between the landlord of Wanderers Planet Fitness and City Power. Planet Fitness South Africa is contracted to pay the landlord directly and has no outstanding payments or monies owing to City Power. 

