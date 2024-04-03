Apology to Planet Fitness

The Citizen unreservedly apologises to Planet Fitness for the embarrassment caused.

The Citizen would like to apologise. Picture: iStock

In a recent article, The Citizen incorrectly said the Planet Fitness gym at Wanderers Stadium had been disconnected because it owed money to City Power.

The billing dispute was between the landlord of Wanderers Planet Fitness and City Power. Planet Fitness South Africa is contracted to pay the landlord directly and has no outstanding payments or monies owing to City Power.