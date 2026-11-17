A total of 16 arrests were made during operations from 9 to 15 November.

A week-long operation conducted by the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) in collaboration with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and various law enforcement agencies resulted in 11 arrests.

A total of six unroadworthy minibus taxis were found between 9 and 15 November 2026.

116 taxis without licences

Officers uncovered 116 minibus taxis operating without valid licence discs. 77 operators were found without valid driving licences.

Of the 11 arrests, seven individuals were apprehended for driving under the influence.

A total of 1 139 handwritten and 1 531 electronic Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) infringement notices were issued.

Suspects arrested

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, warned that unsafe vehicles and irresponsible driving have no place on the roads.

“The safety of commuters and all road users remains a priority,” she emphasised.

Meanwhile, operations in the Western Cape have resulted in the arrest of suspects who were found in possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition, and drugs on Sunday.

Crime in Mitchell’s Plain

According to Sergeant Wesley Twigg, members of Operation Prosper conducted various crime prevention operations in the Mitchell’s Plain area where they confiscated three pistols, a shotgun, 400 rounds of ammunition and 300 Mandrax tablets.

A total of five suspects have been arrested, aged between 18 and 30, and are expected to appear in the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrates’ Court once they have been charged.

In Steenberg, members of Operation Prosper searched identified premises in Village Heights where they found a 12-gauge shotgun with 12 rounds of ammunition hidden in an informal dwelling.

Illegal firearms

A 26-year-old suspect was arrested for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The members searched another premises in Village Heights, St. Montague Village, where they found ten shotgun rounds of ammunition in the house, and arrested a 28-year-old male for the illegal possession of ammunition.

Twigg said that the suspects are due to make their respective court appearances in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court, once charged.

Twigg concluded by noting that these festive season operations will continue throughout the festive season to show the South African Police Service’s zero-tolerance approach to violent crimes, illegal firearms, illicit liquor trading, and drug trafficking in the province.