Arthur Fraser ‘tricked’ Presidential Protection Unit head into giving up Phala Phala info – report

Former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser reportedly “tricked” one of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “henchmen” into getting information about the Phala Phala farm burglary.

More details about the Phala Phala scandal emerged this week following the leaking of Fraser’s letter sent to the Hawks on 23 June.

This was three weeks after Fraser laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa and his Presidential Protection Unit head, Wally Rhoode.

In the letter, the former Correctional Services boss alleged that, among other things, Rhoode, Ramaphosa’s political adviser, Bejani Chauke and private investigator Paul O’Sullivan were involved in the alleged cover-up of the February 2020 theft at the president’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Source of the money

According to Fraser, the cash in US Dollars stolen at the farm could have come from “various countries” including Saudi Arabia and were brought into the country “illegally”.

He claimed the cash was initially stored at Chauke’s home in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, before being moved to Phala Phala “with the assistance of Rhoode”.

Fraser also alleged that the cash “was not from the sale of animals or hunting of game as glibly articulated by the president”.

O’Sullivan, however, has denied this, saying “at least 80%-90%” of Fraser’s allegations were “an intentional figment of his imagination”.

The private investigator told Sunday Times Fraser tricked Rhoode into giving up the details of the farm theft in exchange to pay the Presidential Protection Unit’s debts.

He said the former SSA director-general then used the information in an effort to derail Ramaphosa’s ANC presidency bid ahead of the party’s 55th national elective conference in December.

“Fraser saw a golden opportunity and took Rhoode for a ride, an expensive ride, and assisted him in return by providing him with the necessary cash to wipe out his considerable indebtedness,” O’Sullivan said.

But Rhoode has dimissed O’Sullivan’s claims.

“I have never met this O’Sullivan and would like to meet him and tell him where to get off. My family will release a statement soon because they are tired of all the issues,” he told Sunday Times.

Investigations

The Presidential Protection Unit went further to allege that Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka was “involved in the conspiracy” by sharing information about Phala Phala with other law enforcement agencies.

The Public Protector’s office is investigating whether Ramaphosa violated the Executive Members’ Ethics Code by not reporting the crime to the police.

The office, on 7 June, sent a list of questions to Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola, asking him to ensure that Rhoode provide an affidavit over his alleged role in the “cover up”.

Earlier this month, Kholeka indicated that the investigation was at an advanced stage, while the Hawks have processed at least 41 affidavits regarding the robbery.

Meanwhile, Chauke also penned a public letter denying Fraser’s claims.

Section 89 panel

United Democratic Movement (UDM) president and MP, Bantu Holomisa this week submitted Fraser’s letter to Parliament’s independent panel, which will determine whether Ramaphosa has a prima facie case to answer on Phala Phala.

The president has until 6 November to respond to information and questions the independent panel’s received regarding the matter.

The three-person panel recently started its work and has been given 30 days to complete its work.

During this period, the panel will have 10 days – from 7 to 17 November – to consider all information received, conduct any additional research required, deliberate on the facts, and write and finalise the report for National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

