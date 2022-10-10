Phala Phala: Acting Public Protector says investigation has reached an ‘advanced’ stage

Citizen Reporter

Acting Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka says that the Phala Phala game farm burglary investigation has reached an advanced staged.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Monday, Gcaleka said: “The office of the Public Protector is investigating the Phala Phala matter. As I’ve previously reported, the matter is quite at an advanced and progressive state.

“It is critical that I speak to the Section 69, in terms of the public protector act which many do raise in investigation where they are of the view that the two year’s lapse has already taken place.

“However, how it became known to public – it was recently. And immediately after it became known to public, the investigation when then embarked upon, having received a complaint in this particular matter.”

A report by the Sunday Times claimed it took President Cyril Ramaphosa a whole month to disclose that money had been taken from his private game farm.

According to the Sunday Times report, the head of Presidential Protection Services (PPS), Maj Gen Walther “Wally” Rhoode’s statement to the office of the public protector revealed that even though Ramaphosa reported the security breach to him on February 10, 2020, a day after it happened, he only disclosed the following month that money had apparently been stolen.

At the end of last month, Ramaphosa answered a second round of questions for oral reply from members of parliament at the National Assembly, but remained mum on the farm burglary issue.

Ramaphosa said there were about eight authorities investigating Phala Phala and there was no form of money laundering.

It was alleged millions were stolen two years ago from his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo. Former director-general of the State Security Agency and former national commissioner of correctional services Arthur Fraser has laid a charge of money laundering, defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping against Ramaphosa.

But Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing on his part.

“I deny there was any form of money laundering. It was proceeds of the sale of game,” he said. “I have been a game farmer for a number of years.

