‘ATM’ for the corrupt: Concerns about artists’ names being used in fraudulent activities

The public has been surprised by some of the names on the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture's list

Patriotic Alliance (PA) Deputy President Kenny Kunene says Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC) Gayton McKenzie should investigate individuals who received money unduly from the department.

On Wednesday, McKenzie released a list of over 3000 individuals who had benefited from the department’s Covid-19 relief scheme.

Those who benefited included artists and other professionals in the creative and sports sectors.

In a media briefing on Thursday, Kunene defended the department’s decision to release the list. He said it was necessary to ensure transparency and accountability.

“Let us take the lists out and let South Africans know who has been taken care of. There is nothing wrong with being supported, but what he [McKenzie] is saying is; ‘let’s take out the list so that we are transparent.’”

Kunene said the lists contained the names of people not from South Africa, which was disturbing.

“We are shocked that there are people from other countries that have been supported. The minister should institute an investigation so we can understand what happened there,” he said.

According to Kunene, he had received a call from an artist who claimed her name was on the list but she had not received any funding from the department.

“Her name was used to take out money from the department. This is going to assist others to come out,” he said.

Kunene said the PA had been informed that the department was used as an “ATM” for corrupt individuals.

Kunene said McKenzie had already met with top officials to reform the department.

“After he was sworn in the following day in the department, he met with officials from 7am to 12am. DSAC has been seen as a dumping ground for politicians. Now you are going to see the impact of that department,” he said.