From prisoner to Cabinet minister: Gayton McKenzie bags sports ministry

In a redemptive arc like few others in the Rainbow Nation, the leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), Gayton McKenzie, has gone from the cell blocks to the starting blocks.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his cabinet for the seventh administration on Sunday night, divvying up the positions in the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Surprises included Angie Motshekga as Minister of Defence while Blade Nzimande made his return as Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Minister.

The president also gave McKenzie a portfolio he can smile about.

The PA leader will lead the Sports, Arts, and Culture Ministry, taking over from graft-accused ANC MP, Zizi Kodwa.

McKenzie’s new assignment may not be as influential a portfolio as he would have hoped, having signalled his desire for the Ministries of Police or Home Affairs.

His two preferential portfolios aligned with the PA’s core policy points, which are dealing with illegal immigration and rooting out crime in communities.

McKenzie’s appointment avoided any GNU turbulence, with the President doing his best to accommodate all the members of the Statement of Intent.

Speaking in the hours before the cabinet announcement, McKenzie said he would walk away from the GNU should he or his party not be given any cabinet positions.

Earlier, the PA leader had posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We will listen to the president’s proposal and respect his constitutional right to decide who he wants in his cabinet.

“Our choice would simply be, are we staying and fighting from inside or are we leaving and fighting from outside. We shall be guided by you our voters.”

They laughed when I said I wanted 2 become an entrepreneur, today I am a millionaire, they laughed when I said that I wanna start a political party, today we represented in all 3 levels of government, they laugh when I put my hand up for a Minister position, they have not learned — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) June 16, 2024

A unique journey to the ministry

McKenzie’s story is almost cinematic, having been found guilty of armed robbery in 1996.

He was released in 2003, formed the PA in 2013 and and 11 years later could be representing South Africa on the international stage at sporting events.

The outspoken politician’s most recent leadership role was the mayorship of the Central Karoo District Municipality, which he led from 2022 to until 2023.

He left the position after wanting to focus on campaigning for the 2024 elections.

In the PA’s 2024 election manifesto, one of their core policies was reinstating the death penalty.

Other key points included making religion a prominent part of society, the elevation of royal and local leaders, and a greater push for industrialisation.

The PA have also called for mandatory military service and zero tolerance for illegal immigration, but for now, McKenzie will be tasked with empowering the nation’s most competitive and creative.