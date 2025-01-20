Baby among five killed in head-on crash on N2 in Eastern Cape

The accident happened between Nanaga and Makhanda on Sunday.

It was another grim weekend in the Eastern Cape after at least five people, including a four-month-old baby, died in a head-on collision on the N2 highway.

A further six people were injured in the crash.

Death toll

Eastern Cape Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha’s spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa said the accident happened at 4.30pm when the two vehicles collided head-on.

“The death toll in a head-on collision involving a Polo sedan and a Chevrolet Spark in the Eastern Cape has risen to five. The deceased includes a 4-month-old baby.”

Condolences

Nqatha said emergency service treated the injured passengers and transported them to nearby hospitals in the Eastern Cape.

“Transport and Community Safety MEC Xolile Nqatha has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and wished the injured passengers a speedy recovery.

“MEC Nqatha continues to call on motorists in the Eastern Cape to adhere to the rules of the road as most accidents that have occurred in the province have been caused by human behaviour,” Nqatha said.

KZN crash

Last week, more than 30 people were injured in two separate accidents in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

In the first crash, fifteen schoolchildren were injured in a taxi accident on the M4 northbound before the M41 in Umhlanga just after 11am on Monday morning.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said traffic was severely affected by the accident.In a separate accident, eighteen people were injured after a taxi collided with a car on the N3 Durban bound before Spine Road just after 12:30pm on Monday afternoon.

Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene to find “total carnage”.

Festive season report

Meanwhile, minister of transport Barbara Creecy and her deputy Mkhuleko Hlengwa are expected to release the 2024/2025 festive season road safety report.

The report will provide an account of the Festive Season Road Safety Campaign that was launched by Creecy and Hlengwa on 1 December 2024 including road crashes and fatalities during the period.

The campaign was launched under the theme “Every day without a Road Death – South Africa 2024”.

