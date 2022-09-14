Battle for control of uMhlathuze intensifies

Citizen Reporter

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, which lost several municipalities during last year’s municipal elections, has embarked on a campaign to claw back lost ground amid signs that the coalitions currently governing those municipalities are crumbling.

In Richards Bay’s uMhlathuze Municipality, currently governed by an IFP-led coalition, the ANC could return to power should it win Wednesdday’s ward 12 by-election, which came about as a result of the resignation of ANC ward councillor Thembelani Nsele.

The IFP, which currently has 23 seats at the municipality compared to the ANC’s 26, controls the municipality through a coalition agreement with the DA, which has eight seats; the EFF, which has six; and the ACDP and FF+, each with a single seat.

However, should the ANC win Wednesday’s by-election, it could take over the council if it is able to conclude a coalition agreement with the EFF and NFP — which jointly have seven seats.

While ward 12 is considered an ANC stronghold, the IFP is under pressure to win the by-election and avert a situation where it could be ejected from power in uMhlathuze should the ANC win the ward.

Following last year’s municipal elections, the IFP entered into a coalition with the EFF to co-govern municipalities where the ANC was unable to get more than 50% of the support.

However, with rumours that the EFF was planning to ditch the IFP for the ANC, the IFP could be out of power in uMhlathuze should it fail to win today’s by-election.

While IFP national chairperson Blessed Gwala said the party was confident of victory in the by-election, he rubbished theories that the IFP would be at risk of being ejected from power at the municipality should it fail to secure victory in today’s by-election.