Beach safety alert: NSRI issues warning as spring tide peaks today

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has issued a warning to beachgoers to exercise caution during the new moon spring tide, which peaks on Saturday, 20 December 2025.

According to the NSRI, the spring tide will significantly affect tidal conditions over this weekend.

“This natural phenomenon occurs when the sun, moon and Earth align during the new moon phase, amplifying the gravitational pull on the Earth’s oceans,” explained the NSRI.

“The effects of this new moon spring tide will be felt over this weekend and for the next few days, and the NSRI is asking beach visitors, rock and surf anglers, and people who intend to walk on coastal paths to be aware of the stronger tidal variation typical of spring tides.”

What happens during a spring tide

Higher high tides: Water levels will rise significantly, reaching farther up the shoreline.

Lower low tides: More of the seabed will be exposed as water levels dip below average.

Increased tidal range: The difference between high and low tide levels will be at its maximum.

Impacts and hazards of a spring tide: Spring tides often result in stronger tidal currents, particularly in narrow inlets. This natural phenomenon can present potential dangers:

Rip currents: Stronger tidal flows intensify rip currents at beaches, posing a risk to swimmers.

Rip tides: Stronger tidal flows of water, especially in places like the Knysna Heads.

Coastal hiking hazards: Some coastal hiking trails may become inaccessible or hazardous during afternoon high tide.

Fishing precautions: Shoreline anglers should exercise extra caution, as higher waves may reach beyond usual safe zones.

Safety measures to follow

Beachgoers are urged to swim at lifeguard-protected beaches.

“To avoid rip currents, swim between lifeguard flags. Be aware of rip currents: Rip currents are particularly strong during spring tides, especially during outgoing tides in the late afternoon. Stay informed: Check daily weather forecasts from the South African Weather Service (Saws) and consult tide timetables.”

Hikers should plan their hikes carefully to avoid trails that may be cut off during high tide.

Shoreline anglers should maintain a safe distance from the water.

“When fishing from rocks or cliffs, they should wear a life jacket and carry flotation equipment (for example, an empty 5L water container with a rope attached) that can be thrown to someone in the water.”

Boaters and paddlers should always wear life jackets, carry essential safety equipment, and keep their cell phones fully charged in a waterproof pouch.

Swimmers should also avoid drinking alcohol before participating in any activity in or near water.

“Be cautious during tide changes, especially when high tide recedes to low tide for beach visitors (in the late afternoon) and on the incoming tide for rock anglers.

“The effects of spring tides can last several days. By adhering to these safety measures, you can minimise risks and enjoy the ocean’s natural beauty responsibly. The NSRI remains committed to safeguarding lives and promoting awareness of coastal hazards.”

