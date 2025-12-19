Leigh Matthews’ killer Donovan Moodley denied parole again

Correctional Services says Donovan Moodley must undergo more interventions before parole can be reconsidered in two years.

University student Leigh Matthews’ killer, Donovan Moodley, has been denied parole by the Department of Correctional Services, with the offender to be reassessed after two more years.

The department said that the National Council for Correctional Services (NCCS) recommended to Minister Pieter Groenewald that parole placement not be granted at this stage.

In September, the Matthews family and their attorney questioned whether the 45-year-old, who has been behind bars for 20 years, has been rehabilitated.

Parole refused for Moodley again

Moodley has appeared before the parole board several times over the past 20 years but has not been successful in being granted an early release from prison.

He was convicted of the 21-year-old Matthews’ abduction and murder and has been serving a life sentence since 2005.

The department said the NCCS’ decision came after careful consideration of all relevant reports and submissions.

The NCCS recommended that Moodley be afforded a further parole profile following additional interventions.

Groenewald agreed with this recommendation, the department said.

Parole can be reconsidered in two years

“In accordance with this decision, parole placement has not been granted,” the department said.

Moodley’s profile will be resubmitted after a period of 24 months for reconsideration by the NCCS and, thereafter, by the minister.

The convicted murderer must participate in several structured correctional programmes, psychotherapy sessions and the assessment by independent, non-treating specialists.

These assessments will determine the offender’s risk profile and measure their rehabilitation progress.

The minister emphasised that parole consideration is not solely dependent on the completion of programmes or the serving of the minimum required period of incarceration.

Further rehabilitation

Statutory structures thoroughly assess all available information, including professional reports and risk assessments, before making any recommendation.

“Accordingly, the placement of offenders back into the community must satisfy all structures involved in the parole consideration process, confirming that rehabilitation has been achieved and that any risk posed to the community is manageable,” the department said.

“Where this threshold is not met, recommendations are made for further interventions to strengthen the rehabilitation process.”

As a result, before the parole profile can be resubmitted, offender files are sent back to the relevant management areas with clear direction on the necessary interventions and the deadline.

Leigh Matthews’ murder

Moodley admitted to abducting the Sandton-based Bond University student and holding her hostage while demanding ransom money from her family.

Matthews’ father, Rob, paid R50 000 for her safe return, but Moodley shot her three times and placed her body in an open field in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg.

Moodley, after pleading guilty, was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years for kidnapping, and 10 years for extortion.

