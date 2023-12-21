Blaze rages on in Simon’s Town as wind makes it difficult to fight the fire

The wind is making it difficult to put out the fire in Simon's Town.

On Thursday afternoon, three helicopters were still trying to bring the fire in Simon’s Town under control.

The fire is raging around Simon’s Town for a third day.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse told The Citizen that around 2.30pm on Thursday the helicopters were busy water bombing the fire areas.

“The wind is still a major factor; however we are confident that the combined efforts from those on scene will provide positive results. The fire area has been divided into five sections, and thus aiding in providing a clearer picture of the hotspot areas and the number of resources on scene,” he said.

He added that crews are fighting the fire near Miller’s Point, Castle Rock, Rocklands Farm, Dorian and Victory Road. Ground crews from various fire and rescue agencies are assisting with hand tools.

Firefighters injured

On Wednesday, five firefighters were injured while trying to control the blaze. Two were taken to hospital. Initially, there were more than 300 firefighters on the ground on Tuesday and about 200 firefighters on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, residents had to be evacuated from their homes as the fire approached. They were able to return to their houses on Wednesday. Only a single derelict building was damaged on Tuesday night at around 8pm. The building was on the grounds of the SA Navy.

Helicopters were also water-bombing on Wednesday afternoon. Firefighting equipment, including 20 pumps, four water tankers and four skids, were also on scene at the time.

The Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) has also advised people that don’t live in the area to stay away from Simon’s Town.