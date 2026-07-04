Boipatong massacre monument ‘left to rot’ despite R2.3m funding

Reverend Modise Molefe has accused the municipality of abandoning its responsibility to maintain the Boipatong Monument

The Religious and Political Civic Association (REPCA) has accused the Sedibeng District Municipality in Gauteng of neglecting the Boipatong Monument and failing to honour payment commitments to local artists and performers involved in the annual Boipatong Massacre commemoration.

In a letter addressed to Mayor Lerato Maloka as well as municipal manager Tshepo Mathe, REPCA president, Reverend Modise Molefe, demands urgent intervention, alleging a pattern of administrative failures dating back several years.

He claims the municipality abandoned its responsibility to maintain the Boipatong Monument, forcing members of the Bana ba Modimo coalition, which is made up of families of the victims and survivors of the massacre, to clean and maintain the state-owned heritage site without remuneration.

The Boipatong Monument and Youth Heritage Centre in Vanderbijlpark pays tribute to the 45 victims of the tragic Boipatong Massacre on 17 June 1992.

On that fateful night, the Joe Slovo Informal settlement in Boipatong outside Vereeniging was attacked by a group of about 300 armed men from KwaMadala Hostel in nearby Sebokeng Township.

Boipatong Monument neglected despite R2.3 million

According to the letter, concerns raised with municipal officials fell on deaf ears until the matter was escalated to the Presidency in 2023.

Molefe cites correspondence from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture stating that the Gauteng provincial government had allocated R2.3 million for the upkeep and operation of the monument that year.

Despite the allocation, Molefe alleges the monument remained neglected and that community members were left to care for the site.

Artists not paid

He also complained about this year’s Boipatong commemoration, where local artists and the St. John’s Apostolic Church Brass Band were allegedly booked to perform but received text messages on the morning of the event informing them that their performances had been cancelled and that they would not be paid.

According to Molefe, the municipality has still not paid musician Thabo Chaka for services rendered during last year’s commemoration.

He also claims the St. John’s Apostolic Church Brass Band was prevented from performing at the previous event after allegedly being assured it would receive full payment.

The letter argues that the municipality cannot rely on a “no work, no pay” approach after allegedly failing to settle outstanding payments from previous commemorations.

Molefe said the municipality may have breached contractual obligations through its last-minute cancellations and that affected artists should be compensated for costs incurred in preparing for the event.

His organisation has demanded a written acknowledgement and a turnaround plan from the municipality.

Environmental activist Reverend Modise Molefe at his home in Boipatong, 23 April 2026. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Molefe said he was yet to receive a response from the municipality and has since escalated the matter to the Presidency, National Treasury and the national Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

“The municipality cannot continue to undermine both the memory of those who died at Boipatong and the livelihoods of local artists,” Molefe said.

Sedibeng District Municipality acknowledged receipt of questions but had not replied at the time of publishing.