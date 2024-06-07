News

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

7 Jun 2024

07:35 am

SAPS bomb squad called to investigate security threat on FlySafair flight

The passengers were escorted to a different aircraft.

Photo: Twitter/ FlySafair

Passengers aboard a FlySafair flight at the Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) had to disembark and were escorted to a different aircraft amid a security threat.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) confirmed late on Thursday night that the South African Police Service (SAPS) bomb squad was deployed to the CTIA after the crew of a departing flight was alerted to a possible security threat aboard the aircraft.

After waiting for hours, the passengers were told there were “operational issues” and that they were sorting out “paper work” before being escorted to a different aircraft. 

According to Mark Maclean, ACSA Regional General Manager, Cluster 2, the security threat on FlySafair FA102 due to depart for OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA), was managed by the SAPS and relevant law enforcement agencies.

FlySafair safety

“ACSA can confirm that airport and airline management was at the scene to ensure full compliance with all aviation safety and security protocols required by law,” said Maclean.

“Passengers and crew have safely disembarked, and a thorough sweep of the aircraft is underway. The safety and security of all involved remains a top priority, with measures being taken to mitigate any risks associated with the threat.

“The safety and security of the passengers and crew are of utmost importance. All passengers and crew have safely disembarked the flight. The SAPS together with the Aviation Security (AVSEC) team has ensured that all the necessary measures are in place to mitigate any risks associated with this threat.

“We would like to praise the airline for their prompt response to what was a serious security concern, and we also laud the combined efforts of the SAPS and AVSEC in upholding the safety and security of passengers and cabin crew.”

Some of the passengers aboard the flight took to social media to voice their frustrations after having to wait for hours to finally know what was happening.

Acsa said it would provide more details on the issue.

