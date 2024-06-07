‘We can’t share power with the enemy’ − Malema rejects ANC coalition plans

EFF leader Julius Malema slammed the "arrogance" of those dictating terms like they had won a majority.

EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed the ANC’s plans for a government of national unity, claiming he will not work with the enemy.

The ANC secured just over 40% of the national vote in the 29 May elections. This means it is now shopping for coalition partners to keep it in power.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more! View Map

Speaking at the close of the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the party believed the best course for the country was for all political parties to work together.

While some agreed, and others questioned how this was ideologically possible, Malema weighed in with his thoughts.

Malema: ‘The arrogance continues’

Without mentioning the ANC, Malema slammed the “arrogance” of those who were dictating terms like they had won a majority.

ALSO READ: ANC gunning for government of national unity (VIDEO)

“The arrogance continues even after the South African voters issued warning signs. You can’t dictate the way forward as if you have won elections.

“We are not desperate for anything, ours is a generational mission.”

Malema said his party would not work with political rivals.

“We can’t share power with the enemy,” he added.

ANC: Isolate those who seek to cause chaos

Ramaphosa also put limitations on inclusion, during his Thursday night address.

He said it was necessary to “isolate those who seek to cause chaos, instability and divisions”.

He said the purpose of the government of national unity would be to tackle the issues of job creation, growing an inclusive economy, high cost of living, service delivery, crime and corruption.

ALSO READ: A VIEW OF THE WEEK: It’s getting cold but Ramaphosa won’t be frozen out just yet

“This moment calls for the broader unity of the people of South Africa, multi-party co-operation, and multi-stakeholder participation if we are to overcome the severe challenges that face our country.”

Ramaphosa confirmed that the party had already spoken to the PA, NFP, IFP, DA, and Malema’s EFF.

“We have also engaged our alliance partners to brief them on the process. We continue to seek their invaluable views and guidance.”

ALSO READ: Choices for ANC: Top choice would be a government of national unity

Ramaphosa warned that any agreements made should be in writing, made public, be transparent and have mechanisms to hold it to account.

WATCH: Ramaphosa speak on coalitions and a government of national unity