26 Aug 2024

02:30 pm

Boost for spinning as McKenzie gives away third salary [VIDEO]

Some of the money donated by Minister McKenzie will go towards operational costs for future spinning events.

McKenzie donated R100 000

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

On Saturday, the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, gave his third salary away to assist with prize money and other event expenses at a spinning event.

McKenzie received a lot of attention from fans who wanted to have pictures taken with him. The spinning event was called Wie’s die hond se baas and took place at Lido Country Lodge, Westernaria.

McKenzie donated R100 000 which went toward a prize pool of R20 000 for the winner, R15 000 for second place and R10 000 for third place.

Watch: Gayton Mckenzie at the Wie’s die hond se baas

The remainder of the money will go towards operational costs in hosting future spinning events.

Dylan “Vaaitjie” Brough, one of the few white spinners in the country, won the event with the highest points tally.

Second place went to Yoram “Yummies” Naude and third place went to Sunesh Pursad.

Spinning as a motorsport

Since the minister made the announcement that he will be making spinning a motor sport, there has been considerable progress behind the scenes in putting together the “Wie’s die hond se baas” spinning competition.

The top three spinners from each region will secure a spot in the final where they will compete against each other.

Lack of funding has been one of the challenges that the spinning industry has had to deal with, and as a result, the standard of the events is far from world-class.

