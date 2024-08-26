SA’s Vato and Chicanos Customs win big at Gravity 2024 [VIDEO]

Some of the upgrades done on Vato include a custom green paint job, an upgraded air suspension system, a new interior and a ragtop sunroof.

Vato on display at the NEC in Birmingham, for the Gravity 2024 show, 24 August, Birmingham. Picture: Supplied

Tariq “Chip” Moosa and the team at Chicanos Customs bagged the top five spot with their Mercedes-Benz, Vato, at Gravity 2024.

This is the second time that Chip and his team have won the top five prize at Gravity, Europe’s premier car show.

Chicanos Customs make it two in a row at Gravity

In 2023 Chicanos Customs also won a top five spot with their BMW E9, Nkabi. This year Tariq chose to build a Mercedes-Benz for Gravity 2024, to show that they are not only BMW specialists.

Tariq ” Chip” Moosa, pictured alongside Vato, a Mercedes-Benz that his company, Chicanos Customs built for the Gravity car show in the UK. Picture: Supplied

The team rebuilt Vato over six weeks intending to send the car to the UK for the show.

The Vato interior, a Mercedes-Benz that Chicanos Customs built for Gravity car show in the UK. Picture: Supplied

South Africans in the UK travelled far and wide to see Vato

South African expats and fans of Chicanos Customs travelled from all over the United Kingdom, to see the Vato and to meet Chip in person.

Tariq “Chip” Moosa poses for a photograph with fans at the NEC, in Birmingham, where their Mercedes-Benz Vato, competed in the Gravity car show. Picture: Supplied.

One of the fans was Darrynn Baartman who is originally from Port Elizabeth. He travelled from eight hours from Guernsey, which is close to France to come and see Chip and Vato at the NEC in Birmingham, where the show took place.

The foot traffic at the show was mind-blowing and the support that the UK crowd showed for Vato was inspiring, considering that this vehicle was a representation of South Africa.

Once again, South Africa has proven its talent on the international stage and its ability to compete on an international level.

A Mercedes Benz called Vato on display on a podium at Gravity 2024. Picture: Supplied

The team at Chicanos flew the South African flag high throughout their stay at the show. The vehicle will stay in the UK for another show in October.

This Chicanos Customs win at Gravity is a win for South Africa and all the sponsors who offered their assistance with the build.

Gayton McKenzie has showed his support for Stance and Spinning

Minister of Sports, Arts and Recreation, Gayton McKenzie has publicly come out in support of spinning and stance, which has been labeled a “crime”.

The minister was seen giving his third salary towards the prize money and operational costs at the ‘Wie’s die hond se baas’ spinning competition.

