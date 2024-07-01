‘I promise that spinning will be recognised’ – Gayton McKenzie on sports ministry

'I believe a child in sports is a child out of court,' say McKenzie

Patriotic Alliance leader and former Central Karoo mayor Gayton Mckenzie speaks to The Citizen at Sandton in Johannesburg, 8 May 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader and Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation Gayton McKenzie may have not been given the Home Affairs or Police portfolios, but he is happy to replace his predecessor Zizi Kodwa.

Although “Abahambe” became the party’s tagline during the elections when he called for the mass deportation of undocumented foreigners, the Sports, Arts and Culture Ministry was also in his sights, said McKenzie.

“Many people will not understand. We wanted Home Affairs or Police Ministry, but the true followers will know we also wanted Sports. I told the ANC ( African National Congress) about sports off the record during the negotiations,” said McKenzie.

McKenzie: ‘Spinning and stance are not crimes’

“I’m a sports person. I love sports, I follow sports,” said McKenzie.

McKenzie shared plans for the portfolio, with addressing discrimination against Indigenous games being a top priority.

“I’m passionate about sports and I also know about the discrimination against poor people with indigenous sports – people in the villages,” he said.

McKenzie said he promised spinners that he would make the sport nationally recognised. The commitment aims not only to elevate the sport but also to keep young people out of jail, said the PA leader.

“There is one promise I made; spinning and stance are not crimes, you will see. I promise that spinning will be recognised. I will make spinning one of the biggest sports in this country. Stance is not a crime. Spinning will enter its rightful space,” said McKenzie.

“I have contacts in the world when it comes to sport. I believe a child in sports is a child out of court. We will listen to your ideas and you will see the difference we will make. You have to be part of the difference.

“We will work hard. I will be one of the best ministers because I have you guys. We will stop gangsterism with sports. I will make sure you are recognised.”

Spinning scars

McKenzie and his deputy, Kenny Kunene, are avid fans of the sport, and Kunene has the scars to show for it.

In December 2020, Kunene flew out of a moving vehicle’s window during a spinning event.

“Kenny was involved in a car accident at the spinning event organised by some young people in the PA, he flew out of the window and nearly got seriously injured. He is at home doing fine, Kenny forgot momentarily that he is no longer young and can’t do these stunts that young people are doing,” said McKenzie in a Facebook post at the time.

“We wanna thank all that assisted immediately after the accident, I sternly spoke to him and he assured me that he would be like me at this event, he will be a spectator only.”

In the same post, McKenzie further advocated for spinning to be recognised as a national sporting event.