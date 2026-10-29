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Sars unit at Tshwane House with search warrant for CFO Gareth Mnisi

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

29 October 2026

09:33 am

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Mnisi's home was allegedly raided.

Sars unit at Tshwane House with search warrant for CFO Gareth Mnisi

Suspended Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

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The City of Tshwane has confirmed to The Citizen that the South African Revenue Service (Sars) executed a search warrant to raid the home of City of Tshwane chief financial officer (CFO) Gareth Mnisi.

Reports say Sars allegedly raided Mnisi’s home on Thursday morning.

Raid

City of Tshwane Mayoral spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi told The Citizen that they have received a notice.

“We can confirm that Sars had previously advised the City of its intention to execute search warrants at the office and residence of the Chief Financial Officer, Mr Gareth Mnisi,” Mgobozi said.

“We believe that Sars has since executed those warrants. SARS officials were at Tshwane House this morning, and we can confirm that Mr Mnisi subsequently left the premises accompanied by individuals wearing Sars apparel.

“Any further questions regarding the nature of the operation, the execution of the warrants or Mr Mnisi’s status should be directed to the South African Revenue Service,” Mgobozi said.

Suspension

Mnisi returned to work in July after receiving a final written warning following disciplinary proceedings linked to allegations raised before the Madlanga Commission.

He was suspended earlier in 2026 after claims that he shared confidential tender information and may have influenced procurement processes while serving as chairperson of the city’s Bid Adjudication Committee.

A forensic investigation also examined allegations that he failed to declare certain business interests and relationships with companies involved in municipal tenders.

While the investigation did not find him guilty of misconduct, it recommended disciplinary action.

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Earlier in July, the Tshwane Council voted to classify the allegations against Mnisi as less serious, paving the way for his return to work.

Court application

However, the DA launched an urgent court application challenging both the downgrade of the allegations and the legality of the council meeting that adopted the decision.

The application also disputed the suspension of Municipal Manager Johann Mettler, with Solidarity joining the legal challenge.

Findings

DA Tshwane caucus leader Cilliers Brink argued that Mnisi had received a “soft landing” despite serious findings against him, while Executive Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya maintained that she acted within her legal responsibilities and would abide by the court’s ruling.

The legal challenges centre on the validity of the council proceedings and voting process that led to both decisions.

*This is a developing story

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