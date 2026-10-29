Delft taxi rank closed following shootings [VIDEO]

Violence has reportedly also spread to Mfuleni and Gugulethu, with fears it could impact other areas.

Increased taxi violence has raised deep concerns and great agony amongst those who have been affected by recent shootings at local taxi ranks in the Western Cape.

Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility Councillor Rob Quintas announced the temporary closure of Delft taxi rank on Thursday, following gunshots and chaos at the rank on Wednesday.

Watch: Chaos at the rank

Gunfire erupts at the Delft Taxi rank amidst ongoing route disputes. Video: Voice of Thembisa FM

“We have closed the Delft PTI (Public Transport Interchange) due to the outbreak of violence, which is rooted in various long-standing taxi route disputes in the area.

“This violence stems from longstanding disputes between the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (CODETA) over minibus taxi routes and operating rights, particularly in Delft, Khayelitsha, and Somerset West,” said Quintas

Violence spreading

Violence has reportedly also spread to Mfuleni and Gugulethu, with fears it could impact other areas.

“Thousands of passengers depend on these services every day, and the consequences of further escalation would be devastating.

“It is a disgrace that innocent people endure the disruption and trauma of warring taxi bodies.

“These are ordinary Capetonians trying to go about their daily lives. They should never have to fear for their safety simply because they need to catch a taxi,” Quintas emphasised.

Quintas said that these disputes must be resolved through lawful processes and meaningful engagement, not intimidation, shootings and bloodshed.

“Years of mediation, negotiations and even High Court intervention have failed to bring about a lasting resolution,” Quintas stressed.

Call for ceasefire

He said the city is monitoring the situation closely, and resources have been deployed to protect commuters and public transport infrastructure.

“I am calling on the CATA and CODETA leadership to immediately bring their members to order and put an end to this violence.”

He emphasised that those responsible must be held accountable, because violence and intimidation have no place in public transport spaces.

“To those responsible for these attacks: shame on you. Your lawlessness and terrorism will face the full might of the law.

“No route, no territory and no commercial dispute is worth all the injuries, trauma and human lives lost as a result,” Quintas said.