Brits’ most wanted man arrested on the run

Siphumelele Khumalo

The South African Police Service (Saps) have successfully arrested one of the top 50 most wanted suspects in the North West province.whose crimes date back to 2012

According to Saps, Chris Sithole – who goes by the name of Leon Nkomo was arrested in Musina, Limpopo, on Tuesday. His crimes date back to 2012.

Sithole was then handed over to the North West provincial tracking team and taken to his hometown – Brits, North West.

Sithole appeared at the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, and was remanded in custody. He will then make a second appearance on 7 October 2022.

Charges faced by the accused:

He will answer to seven separate cases of rape, three of robbery and one of housebreaking and theft.

2012

“In one of the cases, the accused allegedly raped a woman in May 2012. A couple was travelling in their vehicle when they saw stones placed on the N4 road in the vicinity of Bokfontein, near Brits.”

“The husband then reduced speed in order to stop, but the vehicle overturned just after the couple heard the sound of car tyres bursting. The couple was rescued out of the vehicle by three males who then took turns to rape the woman,” said Saps in a statement.

2021:

“Following investigations conducted on this case and others, Sithole was also linked with a housebreaking committed in February 2021 in Brits. According to information, the occupant of the house was woken up by an activated alarm.

On investigation, he realised that the intruder gained entrance into the house and stole clothes and various electrical appliances worth R20 500.”

Successfully detained:

Saps added that North West’s provincial commissioner reiterated that Sithole’s arrest would send a strong message to the public that no place is unreachable and offenders will indeed be found.

He has also lauded his colleagues in Limpopo and North West for the successful arrest.

