Two men arrested after petrol attendant’s body found dumped inside water drain 

Two male suspects have been arrested after a petrol attendant was killed and his body was found dumped inside a water drain in Hendrina, Mpumalanga.

Police arrested the suspects, aged 24 and 27, on Thursday evening following the gruesome discovery of a half-naked body inside a water drain behind a fuel station in Hendrina.

The body was found to belong to Lifa Yinda, a Malawian national, who worked at the fuel station and had been missing for about a week.

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said on Wednesday, the 39-year-old’s manager was concerned about an unusual smell that was coming from a water drain behind the petrol station.

The manager then went out to investigate and opened the drain lid, finding a half-naked body of a man inside.

The body was later identified as that of Yinda by his family.

“The police as well as other role players were summoned to the scene. A murder case was then opened after it was established through forensic aid that the victim was murdered.

“Police immediately began with the probe where a team of experts in the field of investigation was assembled. They gathered information that led them to the two suspects that were arrested and charged accordingly,” Mdhluli said in a statement.

Mdhluli said the motive for Yinda’s killing was unknown at this stage.

The two arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Hendrina Magistrates’ Court on Friday, facing murder charges.

