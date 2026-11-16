Bronkhorstspruit water plant shut down: What Tshwane residents should know about supply

Reservoir levels remain critically low across Tshwane.

The Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Plant was shut down in the early hours of 16 November 2026 after muddy raw water made treatment unsafe, according to the City of Tshwane.

Operations were suspended to protect the treatment process and keep treated water within the required quality standards.

“The water is currently too cloudy for the plant to treat effectively,” the city said.

Bronkhorstspruit plant shutdown and what happens next

Technical teams were closely watching the incoming raw water.

The plant will resume operations only once conditions improve enough for safe treatment.

“A restart time cannot yet be confirmed,” the city stated.

Communities served by the plant could feel the effects.

“The shutdown may affect water supply to communities served by the plant,” the city warned. It added that more updates would follow.

Reservoir levels remain critically low across Tshwane

According to the city, supply stayed steady across most of Regions 1 to 6 that morning, but several reservoirs dropped to critically low levels overnight.

The Temba Water Treatment Plant also stayed offline, leaving Region 1’s reservoirs at 2.2%, 4.2% and 29%, while the fifth was empty.

“High water consumption continues to strain the network and slow reservoir recovery,” the city said.

“The Unit D Tower remains critically low at 1%, despite continued pumping,” the city noted.

Mabopane and Soshanguve under pressure

Mabopane Main Reservoir recovered to 61%, but trouble remained elsewhere in Region 1.

Overnight restrictions on downstream supply were meant to rebuild reserves, though they could cause low pressure in parts of Winterveldt and Mabopane.

“However, Mabopane Reservoir has dropped to a critically low 4%, affecting supply to the high-lying areas it serves,” the city explained.

Pumping to the empty Soshanguve L Tower stayed suspended until reservoir levels rose above 35%.

“The Soshanguve L reservoirs are critically low at 20% and continue to fall, with no improvement in incoming supply,” according to the city.

In Region 2, the Babelegi Tower was still critically low at 1.4%, although its two reservoirs were rising.

Steadier supply, but some areas remain vulnerable

Regions 3 and 4 fared better. Several Region 3 reservoirs, including the Klapperkop and Carina Street reservoirs, were recovering or holding steady.

“Water supply remains stable across the region, with no immediate concerns reported,” the city said of Region 4.

In Region 5, Refilwe’s reservoir was critically low at 18%, while Rayton Tower rose to 62% after power was restored.

“The system remains vulnerable and requires careful management to maintain supply,” the city cautioned.

Region 6 was mixed. Derdepoort Reservoir fell to 12%, and the two Garsfontein reservoirs sat at 22% and 26% after their incoming supply was closed to help stabilise upstream systems.

“Customers in Mamelodi Extension 6 and Lusaka may experience low water pressure at night and supply interruptions during peak demand,” the city warned.

How to save water during the shortage

The city said demand was outpacing supply in some areas.

“In some parts of Tshwane, water is being used faster than reservoirs can refill,” it stated.

Residents were asked to use water only for essential needs, fix leaks quickly, and avoid watering gardens, washing vehicles with hosepipes or filling swimming pools.

“Every saving helps reservoirs recover and improves supply to communities still experiencing interruptions,” the city added.