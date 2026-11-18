Rand Water says several municipalities continue to exceed consumption limits despite repeated appeals to reduce demand.

The City of Tshwane has reinstated level 2 water restrictions and warned that those caught contravening the restrictions will be fined.

This follows numerous warnings from Rand Water for residents to take immediate steps to reduce water consumption and stabilise the water system.

Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said despite these appeals, the system remains severely constrained.

Several municipalities continue to exceed water consumption limits

The City of Joburg, Tshwane, Emfuleni, Mogale City, Rustenburg, Midvaal and Madibeng continue to overconsume water, Maroo said.

Joburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala confirmed that Joburg remains under level 1 water restrictions, as announced at the beginning of September.

Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo yesterday again reminded residents about the level 2 water restrictions in Tshwane.

Residents face fines and possible prosecution

Mashigo said the Tshwane Metro Police Department, in conjunction with the integrated bylaw enforcement committee, will start scouting and conducting random inspections at high-consuming areas across the city to monitor contraventions of the water restrictions and issue appropriate fines.

“Offenders will also be liable for prosecution,” he said Mashigo said since September, Tshwane registered a weekon-week high water consumption from its Rand Water supply meters and exceeded its permanent licence target by 34% and its temporary licence target by 19%.

“Tshwane has been requested to implement measures to reduce consumption by 200 megalitres per day, which is the equivalent of 200 million litres a day.

“Tshwane has been experiencing water supply challenges recently due to limited inflow and high consumption by its residents,” he said.

Water-saving measures and restrictions residents must follow

Mashigo said the water restrictions include higher tariffs to discourage excessive water use.

“All customers are urged to avoid watering gardens and lawns using municipal drinking water, avoid washing vehicles using hosepipes, avoid filling swimming pools with municipal drinking water, reduce showering time, reuse grey water where appropriate for gardening and other non-drinking purposes, and report water leaks and bursts,” he said.

Mashigo said the watering of outdoor landscaping was not allowed between 9am and 5.30pm and was limited to a maximum of 30 minutes a day.

Businesses and institutions must implement internal water conservation measures to reduce their daily consumption and residents must fix water leaks.

Mashigo said the city will also accelerate the Thiba Di Leaks programme (Stop Leaks), which is aimed at reducing avoidable water losses and stabilising the water supply across Tshwane’s seven metro regions.

“This programme, which was launched last year, has made great strides in fixing leaks at a rapid pace,” he said.

WaterCAN raises concerns over infrastructure failures

WaterCAN water expert Ferrial Adam said the issues in Pretoria range from the poor state of wastewater treatment to basic water infrastructure.

“They have not been able to get a handle on leaks and improvement to infrastructure. It is a city that is spending millions on water tankers and that, for me, shows there is no will to stop tankers and get long-lasting solutions to water and sanitation services.

“They are not motivated to fix broken infrastructure – it is feeding the tanker industry,” she said.